  Buddy Matthews Gives a Personal Update Amid Absence; Former AEW Champion Reacts

Buddy Matthews Gives a Personal Update Amid Absence; Former AEW Champion Reacts

By N.S Walia
Published Aug 26, 2025 09:02 GMT
Buddy Matthews is a part of the AEW roster (Image via Buddy Matthews' Instagram)
Buddy Matthews is a part of the AEW roster (Image via Buddy Matthews' Instagram)

AEW star Buddy Matthews has been on the sidelines due to injury for a while. His latest update on the situation attracted a comment from a former World Champion.

The aforementioned star, who is a former AEW Women's World Champion, is Thunder Rosa. The self-proclaimed "Best Kept Secret" has been out of action since the Grand Slam Australia event earlier this year where he unexpectedly injured his ankle during his entrance. Despite that, he put up a spectacular showdown against Kazuchika Okada at the event.

While the former WWE superstar has been putting in the work to recuperate, he recently provided a health update, stating that his recovery has not been going at the pace he had envisioned. However, Matthews is still preparing for his in-ring return, regardless of the pace.

He recently took to his Instagram to share a workout video in the gym. Buddy Matthews was seen doing chest press with heavy weights, but he revealed in the caption that he was not allowed to put any weight on his ankle, which was still in a brace as seen in the video.

“Right back at it again!” -UPDATE: Still no weight allowed but we do what we can with what we currently have! Haha."
This attracted a reaction from top star Thunder Rosa, who dropped a comment on his post on Instagram. She looked impressed at Matthews' will and wished him well in his recovery.

"Damnnnnnnnnnnn get better!"
Thunder Rosa&#039;s comment on Buddy Matthews&#039; video (Image via Buddy Matthews&#039; Instagram)
Thunder Rosa's comment on Buddy Matthews' video (Image via Buddy Matthews' Instagram)

Buddy Matthews' partner recently became champion in AEW

While Buddy Matthews continues on his road to recovery, his Hounds of Hell partner, Brody King, has joined forces with a new teammate, Bandido. The duo competed in a three-way tag match against The Hurt Syndicate and FTR at the 2025 Forbidden Door event.

The duo put up a spectacular showdown and won the AEW World Tag Team Championships, ending The Hurt Syndicate's dominant title reign. With Brody King moving ahead with his new partner as champion, it remains to be seen if he will reunite with Buddy Matthews when he returns to All Elite Wrestling in the future.

