Buddy Matthews reacts to viral clip of AEW official popping his shoulder back into place mid-match on Collision

Andrade El Idolo faced Buddy Matthews on the most recent episode of AEW Collision in a ladder match to reclaim his mask, which had been taken away by The House of Black during the June 24 edition of the Saturday night show.

While the prize might not seem like much, the match itself was mesmerizing. Both stars put their bodies on the line and went to extreme lengths to deliver a great bout. Buddy Matthews was escorted by Julia Hart, who got involved too. After a wild and chaotic bout, Andrade climbed the ladder and grabbed his mask for the victory.

A fan tweeted a short segment from the match in which Buddy Matthews was seen at ringside with an official pulling his left arm, presumably getting his dislocated shoulder popped back in. The official stretches his arm with a jerk, which seems to cause the 34-year-old AEW star some pain. Then, he grabs his arm, flexes it, and runs back into the ring to continue the match.

"Buddy Matthews had his shoulder popped back in place. #AEWCollision," the fan tweeted.

Moments before, Buddy Matthews was down at the corner with a ladder lying over him. Andrade came running towards him, but Matthews got up quickly and threw the ladder at his opponent. The jerk on the arm due to throwing the ladder likely led to the dislocation of his shoulder, and he could be seen favoring his left arm immediately after the spot.

The post had many views and comments, with fans calling him a true warrior. Buddy Murphy also quote-tweeted the video and wrote:

"Never question if I give you my all."

One must applaud the sportsmanship and tenacity of Buddy Matthews, an elite talent who puts everything into his performance every time he's in a wrestling ring.

Julia Hart stole Andrade's mask during his match on AEW Collision

Andrade El Idolo faced Brody King from The House of Black on the June 24 episode of Collision. In the closing moments of the match, Idolo was attempting to lock Brody in the Figure Eight when Julia Hart picked up his mask to cause a distraction. However, it only stopped him momentarily, and he eventually locked in the submission move.

Following this, Matthews immediately hit the ring and attacked Andrade, thus giving him the victory by disqualification. Julia Hart left with the mask, and it has been with The House of Black since then.

The House of Black are the current AEW World Trios Champions, having won the titles on March 5, 2023, at Revolution.