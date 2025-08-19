Buddy Matthews Reacts to WWE Star's Amazing Body Transformation

Many former WWE stars can currently be found on the AEW roster, considering they are the two biggest wrestling promotions in the United States. Hounds of Hell member Buddy Matthews also spent time in the Stamford-based promotion, where he was known as Buddy Murphy. He recently showcased his love for one of his former colleagues, Jamie Noble.Matthews had a seven-year run in WWE, first starting on the developmental brand before making his move to the main roster. During his time on the main roster, he became a Cruiserweight Champion and captured the RAW Tag Team Championship with Seth Rollins once.The 36-year-old even formed multiple friendships during his long tenure with the organization. WWE producer Jamie Noble recently shared a post on his Instagram account, showing his amazing body transformation. Matthews liked Noble's post.Buddy's reaction to Jamie Noble's post (Image via Jamie Noble's Instagram/jamienoble_gibson) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore becoming a producer with the Stamford-based promotion, Noble was a professional wrestler. Noble has been with the company since 2005 and, like Matthews, won the Cruiserweight Championship once in World Wrestling Entertainment.WWE star unsure whether Buddy Matthews would ever return to the companyBuddy Matthews has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2022. He still maintains relationships with some of his former co-workers, with the closest of them being with Rhea Ripley, whom the AEW star married last June.Ripley was recently talking on Allenownz Wrasslin, where she was asked if her husband would ever return to the Triple H-led company. Mami said she wasn't sure if Buddy would return to the promotion, but added that anything could happen in the future.Buddy was having a good run in AEW before suffering an ankle injury earlier this year. He is a one-time World Trios Champion in the promotion with Brody King and Malakai Black (Aleister Black). The Australian was challenging for singles gold before his injury sidelined him indefinitely.