Buddy Matthews seemingly breaks silence amid rampant rumors of his AEW exit and WWE reaching out to him for a return

Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Muphy in WWE) has seemingly called out the rumors surrounding his apparent exit from AEW.

The House of Black member recently announced that he would be stepping away from pro wrestling for a while. At Fight Life Pro Wrestling, Buddy cut an emphatic promo where he stated that this was a temporary duration of absence and that he would be back soon.

This came as a shock to many fans, who were already unsettled by Malakai Black's hiatus. With another member now announcing his temporary leave, the stable would only have Brody King and Julia Hart in its ranks.

Further, reports of him being reached out by WWE also surfaced. This led to fans speculating whether Buddy was completely done with AEW and whether he would be returning to Triple H's roster.

The rumors have apparently become too much for the star to keep quiet about, as he took to Twitter to seemingly call out the speculation about his future with a short GIF.

You can check out the tweet here:

As of now, it seems the rumors of Buddy leaving the company have been put to rest. Only time will tell what lies ahead for the House of Black member in the foreseeable future.

Fans had a varied reaction to the former WWE star's post

With the competition between AEW and WWE at an all-time high, All Elite fans were upset about the speculation surrounding Buddy Matthews' exit. His tweet, however, has caused many of them to breathe a sigh of relief.

Many fans expressed their happiness about Buddy's decision in the comments.

Nuke 🐝



I think you still got alot more to do in aew. Its too soon to leave. This is just from a fan pov of course. Do whatever makes you happy king! @SNM_Buddy THANK GOD!I think you still got alot more to do in aew. Its too soon to leave. This is just from a fan pov of course. Do whatever makes you happy king! @SNM_Buddy THANK GOD!I think you still got alot more to do in aew. Its too soon to leave. This is just from a fan pov of course. Do whatever makes you happy king! 🙏

Samone

However, a few fans also wanted Buddy to rejoin WWE in the future.

@SNM_Buddy Just leave buddy. You're not winning tag titles and you're not getting the trios anymore. You're better than this

While the AEW star is seemingly planning to be in the Jacksonville-based Promotion for the time being, it remains to be seen what the future has in store for him.

What do you make of Buddy Matthews' tweet? Sound off in the comments!

