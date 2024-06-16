  • home icon
  • Buddy Matthews seemingly injured midway through the match; taken to the back by AEW officials

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Jun 16, 2024 02:48 GMT
Buddy Matthews AEW
Buddy Matthews is a member of the stable House of Black (Image source: Buddy's Instagram official)

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews seemingly got injured during his match in the main event of the most recent episode of AEW Collision. He was taken to the back by officials.

During this week's AEW Collision, The House of Black made their return to trios action after the Dynasty pay-per-view. Matthews, Brody King, and Malakai Black squared off against Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn of the Bang Bang Gang in the main event of the show.

Buddy was all fired up in the match and took everyone out after he was tagged in. However, he seemingly hurt his knee with a bad landing on to the mat. After he was hurt, the officials checked on Buddy, as it seemed like a legitimate injury. Furthermore, Malakai and Brody also checked on their partner, as the match was stopped.

Later, Buddy Matthews was taken to the back by the officials, and the fans in attendance were behind him as he left.

Speaking of the match, Malakai Black finished the bout by securing a win for The House of Black. It remains to be seen what actually happened to Buddy.

