Buddy Matthews sends a message to Rhea Ripley amid AEW absence

Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley are a hot-shot couple in the world of professional wrestling. The two stars often share wholesome moments and their real-life pictures with their fans through their social media. Recently, the AEW star sent another loving message to The Eradicator.A few hours ago, Mami posted a picture of herself on her Instagram. It is a mirror selfie where Ripley is flaunting her physique following a workout. The caption does not say anything specific, but it includes a shooting star and a clown emoji. Matthews shared this picture on his Instagram story with an interesting caption.The AEW star hailed Rhea Ripley for her physique, expressing admiration for her lean look. Matthews also referred to The Eradicator as queen, showcasing his love for his wife. He wrote:&quot;Lean Queen!&quot;Check out the Instagram story below:Buddy Matthews' Instagram story [Image via Matthews' Instagram]Buddy Matthews has been dealing with an ankle injury for the past few months. At AEW Grand Slam: Australia in February, the Hounds of Hell member faced Kazuchika Okada. However, before his match, he injured his ankle during his entrance. It remains to be seen when Matthews will make his return to the ring.Buddy Matthews was spotted at the gym a few days agoBuddy Matthews has been looking to make a comeback to the professional wrestling ring soon. While there are no reports about his return timeline as of now, it seems like the former WWE star has started preparations for a comeback.Recently, the former AEW World Trios Champion shared a video on Instagram where he was doing a back exercise. The video had no caption, and it was a simple hint teasing his return to the ring.Check out the Instagram video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMoreover, Matthews is clearly wearing ankle braces in the clip. It means that his injury is yet to heal properly. It is going to be interesting to see if the 36-year-old will share some more updates about his recovery in the future.