  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Buddy Matthews sends a message to Rhea Ripley amid AEW absence

Buddy Matthews sends a message to Rhea Ripley amid AEW absence

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 13, 2025 18:02 GMT
Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley
Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley [Image via Rhea Ripley's Instagram]

Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley are a hot-shot couple in the world of professional wrestling. The two stars often share wholesome moments and their real-life pictures with their fans through their social media. Recently, the AEW star sent another loving message to The Eradicator.

Ad

A few hours ago, Mami posted a picture of herself on her Instagram. It is a mirror selfie where Ripley is flaunting her physique following a workout. The caption does not say anything specific, but it includes a shooting star and a clown emoji. Matthews shared this picture on his Instagram story with an interesting caption.

The AEW star hailed Rhea Ripley for her physique, expressing admiration for her lean look. Matthews also referred to The Eradicator as queen, showcasing his love for his wife. He wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Lean Queen!"

Check out the Instagram story below:

Buddy Matthews&#039; Instagram story [Image via Matthews&#039; Instagram]
Buddy Matthews' Instagram story [Image via Matthews' Instagram]

Buddy Matthews has been dealing with an ankle injury for the past few months. At AEW Grand Slam: Australia in February, the Hounds of Hell member faced Kazuchika Okada. However, before his match, he injured his ankle during his entrance. It remains to be seen when Matthews will make his return to the ring.

Ad

Buddy Matthews was spotted at the gym a few days ago

Buddy Matthews has been looking to make a comeback to the professional wrestling ring soon. While there are no reports about his return timeline as of now, it seems like the former WWE star has started preparations for a comeback.

Recently, the former AEW World Trios Champion shared a video on Instagram where he was doing a back exercise. The video had no caption, and it was a simple hint teasing his return to the ring.

Ad

Check out the Instagram video below:

Moreover, Matthews is clearly wearing ankle braces in the clip. It means that his injury is yet to heal properly. It is going to be interesting to see if the 36-year-old will share some more updates about his recovery in the future.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications