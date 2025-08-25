  • home icon
  Buddy Matthews Shares an Intriguing Update After Brody King Wins AEW Title with New Partner

Buddy Matthews Shares an Intriguing Update After Brody King Wins AEW Title with New Partner

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Aug 25, 2025 18:35 GMT
Buddy Matthews is out with an injury. (Image via AEW
Buddy Matthews is out with an injury. (Image via AEW's X/@AEW)

AEW star Buddy Matthews has been off television for the major part of this year and hasn't been seen since February. The 36-year-old challenged Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam Australia for his AEW Continental Championship in February, but he suffered an injury at the event, ruling him out indefinitely.

Meanwhile, his partner, Brody King, won the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Bandido at this past weekend's Forbidden Door. Buddy recently shared an update on his Instagram handle along with a video of him pulling some weights while seated.

He captioned the video with an update on his recovery, stating that he's still not allowed to put weight on his ankle. In the video, we can clearly see that his left ankle is still in a brace, indicating that it may be a while before Matthews can make his return to the ring.

“Right back at it again! -UPDATE: Still no weight allowed but we do what we can with what we currently have! Haha," His caption read.

He revealed after the match with Okada that he had injured his left ankle during the entrance and underwent surgery earlier this month. Before his injury, he was a member of the Hounds of Hell with Brody King and Julia Hart, but the future of the stable now seems up in the air.

Future of Prominent AEW Stable Looks Uncertain

Since joining AEW in 2022, Buddy Matthews hasn't been on his own. He joined as part of Malakai Black's House of Black, alongside Brody King, with Julia Hart joining them later. The group remained intact until Black left the promotion and has since rebranded itself as Hounds of Hell, but the future now looks uncertain for them.

Since Buddy's injury, Hart has formed her own stable, the Triangle of Madness, with Thekla and Skye Blue. Brody King has been tagging with Bandido of late, with the duo collectively known as Brodido, and recently won the Tag Team Championship. With Buddy clearly a long way from returning, it seems like this is the end of the Hounds of Hell as we know them.

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
