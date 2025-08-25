Buddy Matthews Shares an Intriguing Update After Brody King Wins AEW Title with New Partner

AEW star Buddy Matthews has been off television for the major part of this year and hasn't been seen since February. The 36-year-old challenged Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam Australia for his AEW Continental Championship in February, but he suffered an injury at the event, ruling him out indefinitely.Meanwhile, his partner, Brody King, won the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Bandido at this past weekend's Forbidden Door. Buddy recently shared an update on his Instagram handle along with a video of him pulling some weights while seated.He captioned the video with an update on his recovery, stating that he's still not allowed to put weight on his ankle. In the video, we can clearly see that his left ankle is still in a brace, indicating that it may be a while before Matthews can make his return to the ring.“Right back at it again! -UPDATE: Still no weight allowed but we do what we can with what we currently have! Haha,&quot; His caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe revealed after the match with Okada that he had injured his left ankle during the entrance and underwent surgery earlier this month. Before his injury, he was a member of the Hounds of Hell with Brody King and Julia Hart, but the future of the stable now seems up in the air.Future of Prominent AEW Stable Looks UncertainSince joining AEW in 2022, Buddy Matthews hasn't been on his own. He joined as part of Malakai Black's House of Black, alongside Brody King, with Julia Hart joining them later. The group remained intact until Black left the promotion and has since rebranded itself as Hounds of Hell, but the future now looks uncertain for them.Since Buddy's injury, Hart has formed her own stable, the Triangle of Madness, with Thekla and Skye Blue. Brody King has been tagging with Bandido of late, with the duo collectively known as Brodido, and recently won the Tag Team Championship. With Buddy clearly a long way from returning, it seems like this is the end of the Hounds of Hell as we know them.