Buddy Matthews shares a cheesy message to Rhea Ripley's naughty Instagram photo after WWE Backlash 

AEW star Buddy Matthews recently reacted to his girlfriend Rhea Ripley's naughty picture following WWE Backlash 2023.

The Eradicator faced Zelina Vega in a SmackDown Women's Title match earlier tonight in the Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico. After a quick back-and-forth encounter between the duo, Ripley managed to retain her championship after hitting the Riptide on the LWO member.

Shortly after, Rhea Ripley took to Instagram to share a picture with Dominik Mysterio, especially highlighting the fact that she had "Dom Dom" printed in her in-ring attire for the Backlash event. Ripley stated that she always brings "Papi" with her.

"Always bringing Papi with me 🔥 #RealSupportReal ⚖️" wrote Rhea Ripley in the caption of the Instagram post.

Buddy Matthews noticed her post on Instagram and replied to the same with a cheesy message.

Rhea Ripley has previously teased Buddy Matthews'

return to WWE

While speaking during an interview with Gery Roif, The Eradicator stated that she is 'very convincing' and she could persuade her boyfriend, Buddy Matthews, to return to WWE somewhere down the line.

The SmackDown Women's Champion further added that she is currently very happy with her run in The Judgment Day.

"Ohh, Maybe, maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl, you know. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know. But right now I'm happy with my DomDom. I'm happy going out there with him and Finn and Damian and I mean, you never know what the future holds. It might happen," she said. [0:40 - 1:04]

It will be interesting to see if AEW star Buddy Matthews returns to the global juggernaut under Triple H's leadership and possibly align with Ripley.

