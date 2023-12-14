Buddy Matthews shares hilarious photo with his fiancee Rhea Ripley

Former WWE Superstar, Buddy Matthews expressed his love with Rhea Ripley with a cute and funny picture of his fiancee, the WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley on social media.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley got engaged with the current AEW star, Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy). The couple made the big decision after dating each other for the past several years. Rhea and Buddy met each other during their time in the Stamford-based promotion, and the two have been together ever since.

Furthermore, the couple never shy away from expressing love for each other through social media and public appearances. Recently, Buddy Matthews shared a funny picture on Instagram with Ripley in front, and Buddy could be seen behind, showing off his muscles in a cute and funny way with the following caption:

"I’ll be the Beast, and you can be my Beauty! 🥰"

Rhea Ripley on how she balances her onscreen and offscreen relationship

Although Rhea Ripley is engaged to be married to Buddy Matthews in real life, she also shares a cute onscreen relationship with Dominik Mysterio. The chemistry between Dom Dom and Mami is universally admired.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Ripley revealed how she manages her onscreen relationship with Dominik, and her fiancee, Matthews:

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work, I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me, it's sort of like a switch, and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Meanwhile, The Eradicator is currently the Women's World Champion, and could probably be involved in a feud next with Ivy Nile. Only time will tell what's next in her dominant reign.