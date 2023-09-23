Buddy Matthews shares a message after 37-year-old star's WWE release

AEW star Buddy Matthews recently shared a message for one of his former rivals, Mustafa Ali, who WWE unfortunately released.

The pair were known to have one of the biggest feuds in 205 Live's short history and have put on incredible matches against one another. Despite going head to head and defeating the best stars of the Cruiserweight Division, Mustafa Ali never got to hold the Cruiserweight Title, whereas Matthews was able to.

On Twitter, Buddy Matthews reacted to clips of his infamous No Disqualification Match against Mustafa Ali on 205 Live in July 2018. He praised his opponent for his in-ring performance and was glad to see that the match they had five years ago was memorable to the fans and was still being discussed.

"@AliWWE a true professional - A match people STILL talk about today! So cool!" Buddy wrote.

Eric Bischoff comments on former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali's release

WCW veteran Eric Bischoff recently reacted to WWE's recent layoffs, with one being Mustafa Ali.

While speaking on his Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff talked about Ali and praised him. He spoke about how they were friends and, knowing Ali, he would be more motivated now than he was previously.

“I think he’s an amazing talent. I’m pretty good friends with him, I’ve stayed in regular contact with him since I’ve left in 2019. I think the world of him, he’s an amazing talent and I know he has an amazing amount of drive and ambition. My guess, what I’ve come to know of him, suggests to me that if anything, he will be even more motivated and inspired than he was two days ago. I would not be shocked at all, based on his own desire, ambition, and abilities, to see him in AEW," said Eric Bischoff.

Mustafa Ali has been highly praised and discussed since his release. Many have been watching him since his 205 Live days and are excited about whatever he brings to the table for the promotion he will compete in next.

