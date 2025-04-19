Buddy Matthews shares a message for Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41 

Rhea Ripley is gearing up for a mega showdown at WrestleMania 41. However, just a day before she competes at the Allegiant Stadium, her husband, Buddy Matthews, shared a message for her.

Ad

Mami will be a part of a huge title match at WrestleMania 41. She will compete in a Triple Threat match against Bianca Belair and IYO SKY with the WWE Women's World Championship on the line.

Ripley was the reigning champion until the 2025 Elimination Chamber. On the RAW after the event, she dropped the title to IYO, but eventually found her way back into the showdown at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Ad

Trending

Just days before The Eradicator graced the WWE Universe with her presence at WrestleMania, her husband and current AEW star Buddy Matthews took to his Instagram stories to drop a beautiful message for Ripley.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

"Aprreciation post. I'm the most lucky bloke to have found my bestie."

Image via Buddy Matthews' Instagram stories

Rhea Ripley revealed something that she was terrified of in the past

Rhea Ripley has become known for her demeanor and dominating presence inside the squared circle. However, it was a surprise that Mami was terrified about an important part of being a popular name.

Ad

In an interview with The Takedown on Sports Illustrated, Rhea Ripley revealed that she used to be terrified of the media. However, years of practice made her a natural, and nowadays, Mami is known to have a spectacular presence in interviews.

"Media was always something that I was terrified of, like sitting down talking to you right now, I would be absolutely crapping myself. I was so scared of doing media. I feel like the practice over the years has gotten me to this point where it’s second nature. And I feel like 'Mania week, as crazy as it is, it’s also reps that I need, and it’s also helping me get better at talking to people, and getting my name out there, and putting across what needs to be put across, and that’s a massive responsibility for me," Ripley added.

Ad

In the same interview, Ripley also revealed that she had a lot of media interactions during WrestleMania 41 week. With the former WWE Women's World Champion looking to capture the title for a third time, it will be interesting to see if she can outlast IYO SKY and Bianca Belair on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More