Rhea Ripley reveals what she was terrified of

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has made a surprising revelation heading into WrestleMania 41. She is currently among the most popular talents on the Stamford-based company's female roster. The Eradicator recently claimed she once used to be terrified of the media.

In a recent interview with The Takedown on Sports Illustrated, the former Women's World Champion noted her schedule is packed heading into The Showcase of The Immortals this weekend. Rhea pointed out that in addition to being on Monday Night RAW and The Grandest Stage of Them All, she had to make several media appearances.

The 28-year-old stated she felt honored to be a part of all of it. The former member of The Judgment Day reflected on her journey from being on NXT to establishing herself as a major star. She claimed that the wrestling promotion held her in high regard because she could handle everything professionally.

"It definitely is [something I strive for] to know they put so much on my plate. I’m honored to do it all. I really am, as crazy as it’s going to be. I remember being in NXT and wishing for an opportunity and putting in the work, but not achieving anything. Where now I feel like I’ve grown the Rhea Ripley name enough, and now the company really does hold me to such a high regard, and they put all this stuff on my plate because they know that I can go out there and I can handle it like a professional," Rhea said. [From 4:56 to 5:33]

However, Rhea Ripley claimed it was not always the case, and she used to be terrified of the media back in the day. She opined that her practice over the years helped her reach the point where it became second nature.

"Media was always something that I was terrified of, like sitting down talking to you right now, I would be absolutely crapping myself. I was so scared of doing media. I feel like the practice over the years has gotten me to this point where it’s second nature. And I feel like 'Mania week, as crazy as it is, it’s also reps that I need, and it’s also helping me get better at talking to people, and getting my name out there, and putting across what needs to be put across, and that’s a massive responsibility for me," Ripley added. [From 05:34 to 06:10]

You can check out the video below for Rhea Ripley's comments:

Rhea Ripley will wrestle her fifth WrestleMania match on Sunday

The Eradicator is slated to be in action on WrestleMania 41 Night Two. Damage CTRL's IYO SKY will defend the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple-Threat match.

Rhea Ripley lost her first match at The Show of Shows to Charlotte Flair. The Queen dethroned Ripley to win the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. However, she won her next three singles contests on The Grandest Stage of Them All. She defeated Asuka, Flair, and Becky Lynch in Women's Championship bouts in her last three singles 'Mania matches.

Rhea Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to The Genius of The Sky last month. It remains to be seen if she can secure a win in her first Triple Threat contest at WrestleMania to reclaim the title.

