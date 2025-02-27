  • home icon
Buddy Matthews shares unfortunate update after freak AEW injury

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Feb 27, 2025 10:26 GMT
Buddy Matthews is a former WWE star (Image via Matthews' Instagram handle)

Buddy Matthews has been signed to AEW since 2022. He is currently a member of Hounds of Hell alongside Brody King and Julia Hart. The group was previously known as House of Black and was led by Malakai Black.

Earlier this month, Matthews locked horns with Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam: Australia for the AEW Continental Championship and lost. Unfortunately, right before the match started, the former WWE star landed awkwardly on his ankle and was seen limping afterward. Later, it was revealed that he sustained an injury.

A few hours ago, the Australian wrestler uploaded a picture on his Instagram Story showcasing the severity of his injury. Matthews revealed that he was now using a protective boot to walk. While it is not known when he will be back inside the ring, the former World Trios Champion seems optimistic about his recovery process.

"I'm like 1/2 Iron Man," Matthews wrote on his Instagram Story.
Buddy Matthews in a protective walking boot (Image via star's Instagram handle)

Do rumors of Buddy Matthews rejoining WWE affect his performances in AEW?

For the past few months, there have been rumors of Buddy Matthews' WWE return. This is primarily due to his relationship with the reigning Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

Ad

The Hounds of Hell member currently has no intention of leaving All Elite Wrestling. In a recent interview with Wrestle Radio Australia, Matthews revealed that rumors of his WWE comeback don't affect him.

"It doesn't impact anything. It's (...) anything that is on Insta, Twitter, or what's it called? X, X? I don't even use it. It's just called negative to me. Like there is nothing positive on that. It's just where people can honestly feel better about It doesn't do anything positive in the world," said Matthews. [H/T: Fightful]

Matthews held the Cruiserweight Championship and the RAW Tag Team Title during his WWE run.

