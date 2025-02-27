  • home icon
Rhea Ripley reacts to major non-WWE announcement

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Feb 27, 2025
Rhea Ripley is the current Women
Rhea Ripley is the current Women's World Champion

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to react to a major announcement outside the world of professional wrestling. The Eradicator also sent a four-word message.

Ripley has been signed with World Wrestling Entertainment since 2017 and has already made a huge name for herself by winning several titles in Stamford-based promotion. She is also the current WWE Women's World Champion and is all set to defend her gold against IYO SKY on RAW after the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley recently took to her Instagram Stories to react to the Amazon Prime series, The Boys' major announcement, teasing a collaboration with stars from the TV series, Supernatural.

In her post, Ripley sent a four-word message, showcasing her excitement for the show.

"I am not ok [happy tears emoji]," she wrote.

Check out a screengrab of her Instagram Story below:

Bianca Belair wants to face Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 41

This year's Women's Elimination Chamber Match will include several big names, including Bianca Belair, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez. Whoever wins the Chamber match will get a chance to face Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri on SHAK Wrestling, Belair said that she wanted to win the Elimination Chamber and challenge Ripley for the gold at this year's Show of Shows. The EST also mentioned that facing The Eradicator was one of her dream matches.

"Well, I'm going to Elimination Chamber, so I want to win Elimination Chamber. I have won it before, so I want to win it again. I want to go to WrestleMania [41], I want to face Rhea Ripley. That's been a dream match of mine. I think that's a dream match for the fans as well," said Belair.
It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this year's Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Edited by Harish Raj S
