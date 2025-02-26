Recently dethroned WWE champion vows to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania; calls it a "dream match"

Rhea Ripley's WWE WrestleMania 41 opponent will be determined in the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Bianca Belair, a contender in the chain-linked steel structure, recently opened up about her goals for 2025.

On this week's RAW, The EST and Naomi defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. A distraction from Dominik Mysterio allowed The Judgment Day members to capture the titles, dethroning Belair and The Glow.

In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri on SHAK Wrestling, Bianca Belair opened up about her intention to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match, having won it previously. The 35-year-old then revealed her desire to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41, labeling it a "dream match" for both herself and the fans.

"Well, I'm going to Elimination Chamber, so I want to win Elimination Chamber. I have won it before, so I want to win it again. I want to go to WrestleMania [41], I want to face Rhea Ripley. That's been a dream match of mine. I think that's a dream match for the fans as well," said Belair. [From 13:43 to 13:58]

Watch the interview below:

Bianca Belair breaks silence after losing WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on RAW

On X (formerly Twitter), The EST reflected on her WWE Women's Tag Team Title reign with Naomi. She felt immense pride in their accomplishments and the division's growth.

Bianca Belair acknowledged the bittersweet end of their reign. She then confirmed she and The Glow were moving forward to the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the Rogers Centre on March 1, 2025, in Toronto, Canada.

"Having these titles and holding this responsibility meant so much. I tried to give this division everything I had and more, and I hope I did right by you. Our tag team division is [fire emojis]... and I love that y'all see that! Even Liv & Raquel [rolling eyes emoji]. I can end this reign saying I am so proud! WE did That! It’s bittersweet. But like someone said, 'Don’t cry because it’s over... Smile because it happened'... Sis is Tired from putting that werk in but It’s 'Mania season and it’s only the beginning for us... This ain’t OVA! Now on to #EliminationChamber with my sis @trinity_fatu #GlowEST #ESTofWWE #Big3," wrote Belair.

It remains to be seen whether Bianca Belair will win the six-woman gimmick match and potentially challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

