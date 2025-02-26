Bianca Belair breaks silence after losing WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on RAW

Last night on RAW, Bianca Belair and Naomi suffered a shocking defeat. The duo's reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions came to an end at the hands of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Ad

Now, 24 hours removed from said loss, Belair has broken her silence. She shared an emotional message on Instagram, reminiscing about her title run and even hyped up the women's tag team division.

The post in question featured several pictures of Bianca Belair and Naomi from last night. While most of the pictures featured them with the titles, two others stood out particularly. One showed them consoling each other after the loss, and the other was a drawing that suggested they had been carrying the division on their backs.

Ad

Trending

"Having these titles and holding this responsibility meant so much. I tried to give this division everything I had and more, and I hope I did right by you. Our tag team division is [fire emojis]... and I love that y'all see that! Even Liv & Raquel [rolling eyes emoji]. I can end this reign saying I am so proud! WE did That! It’s bittersweet. But like someone said, 'Don’t cry because it’s over... Smile because it happened'... Sis is Tired from putting that werk in but It’s 'Mania season and it’s only the beginning for us... This ain’t OVA! Now on to #EliminationChamber with my sis @trinity_fatu #GlowEST #ESTofWWE #Big3," wrote Belair.

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

Belair's post also suggests that she is moving on from the tag team titles, and it's not that surprising. After all, she has an Elimination Chamber match ahead of her, where she can book her ticket to WrestleMania.

Bianca Belair and Naomi lost the titles thanks to some timely interference from Dominik Mysterio

Bianca Belair and Naomi didn't lose the titles cleanly last night. While the match could have gone either way, the defining moment of the match came from a Dominik Mysterio interference.

Ad

It all went down when the former champions hit a double KOD on Morgan. Naomi went in for the pin, but Dirty Dom managed to put Morgan's leg on the rope. It didn't end there, as Mysterio managed one final distraction, allowing Raquel to attack, laying out Naomi, and setting up Morgan for the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback