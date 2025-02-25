Huge title change; Bianca Belair and Naomi suffer shocking loss on WWE RAW

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the latest episode of RAW. The two parties have been feuding for a while now, and it intensified after The Judgment Day members were accused of attacking Jade Cargill.

Bianca and Naomi double-teamed on Liv after the match started. Raquel sent The EST into the barricade and they nailed her with a double-team Codebreaker, which got a two-count. Morgan tried to hit the Oblivion but Belair held on and Naomi tagged in. They tried to take out Liv Morgan with a double KOD but Dominik came out and distracted the referee. The match ultimately saw the women's tag team title change hands and Naomi & Bianca Belair suffered a huge loss.

Following the initial exchange, Raquel attacked both babyfaces and planted Naomi with the Tejana Bomb. Liv then followed with the Oblivion and went for the cover but Bianca Belair broke it up. The EST of WWE speared Raquel and Naomi stunned Liv. Belair planted Liv Morgan with the KOD and Raquel Rodriguez broke the pin.

Naomi spiked Raquel's head on the apron and they hit Liv Morgan with a double KOD but only got a two-count because of Dirty Dom's interference. Raquel dropped Bianca Belair on the announce table and Naomi hit Liv with the Rear View. She tried to go for the split-legged moonsault but Raquel attacked her. Liv Morgan pinned Naomi and got the victory for her team. New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions have been crowned.

