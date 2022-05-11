WCW veteran says he doesn't want a "job" with AEW, discloses real reason behind approaching Tony Khan

WCW veteran Buff Bagwell took to social media to clear the air about him approaching AEW President Tony Khan.

Last night, Bagwell mentioned Khan in his tweet by simply sending a greeting. It sparked different reactions from fans, with many believing he wants a spot in AEW. Some fans wanted to see him appear in Khan's company, while others turned down the possibility.

The former nWo member then clarified that his tag to Khan wasn't about wanting to wrestle in his company. He added that he wants to be a quarterback for the latter's NFL team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It could be noted that Tony is the chief football strategy officer for the Jaguars, which is owned by his father, Shahid Khan.

"People really think I’m tagging @TonyKhan everyday because I want a job with AEW. That’s not true at all, I’m more interested in that quarterback position with the Jaguars," Bagwell tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

While Bagwell admitted that his mention of Khan was just for fun, it remains to be seen if he will appear in his company in the future.

Buff Bagwell called out AEW's tag team division

A few days ago, Buff Bagwell posted a video of him and his former partner, 2 Cold Scorpio. The two were former WCW Tag Team Champions in 1993 before Buff formed the Stars & Stripes (with The Patriot) and American Males (with Scotty Riggs).

In the video, they threw a jab at a couple of teams in the company, such as The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). They then invited them to a match, adding that they were ready and available.

Bowens responded with emojis, especially their trademark 'scissors' gesture, seemingly showing his intentions for a possible match.

Bagwell currently makes appearances on the independent circuit and has a podcast called Rebuilding Buff. However, it remains to be seen if Khan will respond to him on Twitter and offer him a wrestling contract.

