WCW veteran Buff Bagwell challenges AEW's tag team division, All Elite star responds

AEW star Anthony Bowens gave his thoughts on Buff Bagwell's challenge to his team, The Acclaimed (Bowens and Max Caster) and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), alongside the rest of the tag team division.

Before joining the New World order (nWo) in 1996, Bagwell was a tag team competitor with The Patriot in 'Stars and Stripes' and Scotty Riggs in 'The American Males.' He won the WCW World Tag Team Championship with Riggs against the Harlem Heat (Booker T and Stevie Ray).

In a short video uploaded to Twitter, Bagwell and 2 Cold Scorpio took a jab at The Acclaimed and FTR. They also challenged any other tag team that wanted to step up to the plate. The two former WCW stars also said they are ready for a match, anytime and anywhere.

Bowens replied with their 'scissor' gesture. He and Caster use the scissor gesture as the trademark of their tag team. Alongside the scissor emoji, Bowens also used the eyeballs emoji and the fist emoji, perhaps indicating that they are ready for the challenge.

Check out their exchanges below:

AEW star Dax Harwood previously called out Booker T

Prior to WCW legend Buff Bagwell taking a shot at the AEW tag team division, Dax Harwood of FTR first challenged WCW legend Booker T.

While in WWE as The Revival, Harwood and Cash Wheeler confronted Booker on the TLC pre-show. Dax added that after they won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, they would immediately go after the latter and Stevie Ray (Harlem Heat).

Years later, Harwood brought back the segment as he posted it on Twitter. One-half of AAA and ROH Tag Team Champions reiterated that their challenge to Booker and Ray was still standing.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR

#HarlemHeatVsFTR I heard Booker T is coming back. Offer’s still on the table for you & your brother. I heard Booker T is coming back. Offer’s still on the table for you & your brother.#HarlemHeatVsFTR https://t.co/3Z4pOCcikU

With the forbidden door now open, it will be interesting to see if the FTR and Harlem Heat will eventually square off in a match. Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen if Scorpio and Bagwell will reunite and make an appearance to face off against The Acclaimed or FTR in AEW.

What are your thoughts on Bagwell's challenge to the tag team division? Let us know in the comments section below.

