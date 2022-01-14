"Offer’s still on the table" - AEW star challenges WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to a match

AEW star Dax Harwood has challenged WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to a match via Twitter.

During the 90s, Booker T was a member of the legendary tag team, Harlem Heat, alongside his brother Stevie Ray. Meanwhile, Ray has been semi-retired since 2005 and only made one in-ring appearance alongside Booker in 2014.

Harwood recently took to Twitter to remind the six-time World Heavyweight Champion about a challenge made by the former NXT tag team champion while he was still with WWE. He also called out Ray during the segment:

#HarlemHeatVsFTR I heard Booker T is coming back. Offer’s still on the table for you & your brother. I heard Booker T is coming back. Offer’s still on the table for you & your brother.#HarlemHeatVsFTR https://t.co/3Z4pOCcikU

Booker T has been very outspoken about his opinions on All Elite Wrestling and the wrestlers there. Recently he's had a lot of praise for them, even complimenting women's champion Britt Baker for her achievements in 2021.

Since he announced that he'll be stepping back into the ring later this month, this challenge is still plausible. Unfortunately, due to the competitive relationship between WWE and Tony Khan, we might not see this match.

Is AEW's "Forbidden Door" still open?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Tony Khan says the NJPW relationship has grown a lot, and New Japan has seen that AEW has made a lot of friendly gestures. He says the trust has grown between two sides and they talk to each other on a regular basis. Tony Khan says the NJPW relationship has grown a lot, and New Japan has seen that AEW has made a lot of friendly gestures. He says the trust has grown between two sides and they talk to each other on a regular basis.

All Elite Wrestling was one of the first promotions in years to allow their signed wrestlers to wrestle in other promotions.

Notably, they've had a good relationship with NJPW, who have allowed wrestlers like Minoru Suzuki to make appearances in USA. According to a report in November 2021, Tony Khan is still on good terms with NJPW even if they didn't start out well.

The relationship between the two companies has been steadily growing, according to Sean Ross Sapp in a Tweet he made months ago.

It's been months since an NJPW wrestler appeared in AEW, although Rocky Romero appears alongside Best Friends due to his non-exclusive NJPW contract.

The notion of a "Forbidden Door" in wrestling might be hindering the sport more today than it did in the early 2000s. But recent signs have proven that this door is soon to be blown wide open.

