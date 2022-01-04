Booker T confirms in-ring return; opponents revealed

WWE legend Booker T will step back into a pro wrestling ring once again later this month as he teams up with Gaspar Hernandez for a Team Exhibition match.

The two-time Hall of Famer last wrestled in 2020 in a multi-man tag team match for his Reality of Wrestling promotion. The pro wrestling legend also had a singles match with Rex Andrews for Reality of Wrestling in 2019, which was his first match in five years.

The Reality of Wrestling promotion announced on social media that WWE legend Booker T will team up with his protege, Gaspar Hernandez, to face the team of Garza and Dexx. The event will occur at Canton, Texas, on January 22, 2022.

WWE legend Booker T thinks that Gaspar Hernandez has potential

The Hall of Famer has previously praised Hernandez, who he believes can be a star in the business. Booker T had stated that the young pro wrestler needs some mentoring to take his game to the next level.

"This kid, he's a star on the rise. He's a diamond in the rough. We are going to polish him Harlem Heat style, teach him what it means to go out there and just beat the hell out of somebody, no frills. We ain't gonna go there and think about no 'spots', somebody jumping off something. Bring the pain, bring the pain, that's what we're going to be teaching this kid," said Booker T.

Booker T had then indicated that he could have another match to show Hernandez "how it's done" in the ring. He has stayed true to his word and will get back in the ring later this month, which will be a treat for fans of the Hall of Famer.

