"Thinking about having another match" - WWE legend Booker T teases return against young star

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has teased a potential return to the ring to face a young and rising star in his Reality of Wrestling promotion. Gaspar Hernandez made his debut over the weekend, who he thinks highly of.

Reality of Wrestling is a promotion run by Booker T and his wife, former WWE star Sharmell. The promotion has helped develop several young wrestlers over the years.

In his latest Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE legend said he would be willing to step back in the ring one more time to show Hernandez the ropes.

"I'm almost thinking about having another match. I'm almost thinking about getting back in the ring one more time at Reality of Wrestling and doing something, perhaps with my protege, Gaspar. Just to back him on something, just to put him under my wing and show him what it's like up close and personal. Sometimes when you want something done, you have to do it yourself," said Booker T.

Booker T returned to the ring last year for a Reality of Wrestling show, where he was team captain of Reality of Wrestling against Ryan Davidson and The Renegades.

WWE legend Booker T thinks highly of ROW's latest acquisition

At Reality of Wrestling's latest show Christmas Chaos, Gaspar made his debut, and the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was impressed by the new star in his promotion.

"This kid, he's a star on the rise. He's a diamond in the rough. We are going to polish him Harlem Heat style, teach him what it means to go out there and just beat the hell out of somebody, no frills. We ain't gonna go there and think about no 'spots', somebody jumping off something. Bring the pain, bring the pain, that's what we're going to be teaching this kid. I'm going to tell you right now, he's going to skyrocket and go straight to the moon, real, real quick," said Booker T about Gaspar Hernandez.

Gaspar stands at around 6' 6" tall and, in the WWE legend's own words, is "in shape, ripped, and carved out of Granite." The Hall of Famer thinks the young star is a throwback to the past stars.

Please H/T Hall of Fame podcast and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

