Much like various other businesses in the world, COVID-19 has played spoilsport for WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's independent wrestling promotion, Reality of Wrestling (ROW). The Texas-based promotion was founded by Booker T in 2005, as Pro Wrestling Alliance which gradually was renamed into Reality of Wrestling.

Booker T and his wife Sharmell recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast's latest episode, where he revealed how the global pandemic has impacted the promotion's daily operations.

Booker T on what drives him to keep his promotion alive

Speaking to The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Booker T revealed that he founded Reality of Wrestling so he could nurture the wrestlers of tomorrow. He added that it is the sole reason why he wishes to keep his promotion running, despite their current state in which they are unable to produce shows.

"When COVID broke out we've been struggling more than anything. We've had conversations with each other if we are going to make it one month to the next. A lot of stressful days as far as being a small business and staying in operation. But somehow we have done it so far. We hope we are able to continue because we have a lot of young kids who aspire to be something and aspire to be part of something. And that is exactly what Reality of Wrestling is." H/T: WrestlingInc.

Booker T's wife Sharmell chipped in by saying that she loves to work alongside her husband in ROW. She also added that their promotion was a "mom and pop organization" from the very beginning and that it is still growing.