Bullet Club member spotted on AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 2

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Bullet Club star Hikuleo was spotted at ringside. During the singles match between Wheeler Yuta and Darby Allin, Hikuleo was shown on camera and the Bullet Club star also threw up a Too Sweet.

AEW tweeted out Hikuleo's cameo appearance and mentioned that the Bullet Club star was in the building to witness the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship match.

At the time of this writing, Jon Moxley will be making the final preparations for his next IWGP US Championship defense against Lance Archer. The pair will face in a rematch of their Texas Death Match at Wrestle Kingdom 14 and the winner could go on to face Hikuleo at NJPW: Resurgence, while nothing has officially been confirmed yet.

Here's what AEW tweeted out after Hikuleo's cameo appearance at Fyter Fest Night 2:

Hikuleo's brother Tama Tonga also took to Twitter to send out the following tweet in response to the Bullet Club star appearing on AEW Dynamite:

On the back of a successful title defense over Karl Anderson, The Death Rider will have his hands full against Archer once again. The Murderhawk Monster will aim to become a two-time IWGP US Heavyweight Champion and bring an end to Moxley's historic title reign.

Bullet Club members have been showing up both on AEW and on IMPACT Wrestling lately

Hikuleo's appearance on AEW Dynamite isn't the only Bullet Club cameo that has occurred outside of New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestling recently. NEVER Openweight Champion and Bullet Club leader Jay White recently closed out IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary and confronted The Elite's Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows.

Hikuleo could be the next Bullet Club star to get his hands on New Japan gold if he goes on to challenge for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship after all.

In the past, Omega and Cody Rhodes have won the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship whilst they were part of the Bullet Club faction in NJPW. Hikuleo possibly winning the title from either Jon Moxley or Lance Archer would bring the belt back to the faction.

