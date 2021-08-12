Bullet Club member wants a huge dream match against AEW's Christian Cage 

IMPACT Wrestling star and recent inductee into the Bullet Club, Chris Bey, has made it clear he wants to get into the ring with AEW's Christian Cage.

Christian challenged Kenny Omega for IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at AEW: Rampage. That led Chris Bey to tweet that he wants to wrestle the former WWE star, and that he's rooting for Christian to win the title so that the match between them becomes a reality:

"I… I still wanna wrestle Christian Cage…You know who I’m pulling for," tweeted Chris Bey.

A former X-Division Champion, Bey is one of the most talented performers in po-wrestling today. He has had several memorable moments throughout his career, but the most widely-discussed one went down at last week's IMPACT Wrestling. Bey officially joined the Bullet Club after Jay White offered him the stable's shirt.

If Christian Cage becomes the new IMPACT Wrestling World Champion, a match with Chris Bey would be at the top of many fans' wishlist. Considering the AEW star hasn't missed a step in the ring since returning and Bey is currently in the prime of his career, the two could put up a barnburner for the fans.

Christian Cage will also challenge Kenny Omega at AEW: All Out 2021

Last week on AEW Dynamite: Homecoming, Christian Cage emerged as the next challenger for the current champion Kenny Omega. On the latest episode of Dynamite, it was confirmed that the match would headline All Out 2021.

It's surprising to see AEW book Omega vs. Christian twice in just a few days, but it seems the match at Rampage could serve as the appetizer for what's to come at All Out on September 5th.

What do you think will happen between Christian Cage and Kenny Omega? Do you want to see Christian take on Chris Bey? Sound off in the comments section below.

