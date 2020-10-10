Bullet Club's El Phantasmo and Dark Order's Evil Uno continue teasing potential AEW-NJPW crossover

On Wednesday, Orange Cassidy sent the pro wrestling world into a frenzy after the took to Twitter and teased a potential appearance at this year's NJPW: Best of Super Juniors tournament. To follow up, Bullet Club's El Phantasmo and Dark Order's Evil Uno continued teasing a potential AEW-NJPW alliance.

In one of his recent tweets, Bullet Club sensation El Phantasmo made a subtle hint that he would possibly return the favor by competing on AEW Dynamite, while Cassidy gets takes part in the BOSJ. Taking to Twitter, ELP wrote that he just finished a workout, which interestingly enough was"Dynamite".

Here is El Phantasmo's tweet:

just had a great workout that was Dynamite 💥💪 — [E L P] (@elpwrestling) October 9, 2020

Similarly, Evil Uno, who is a part of a tag team with long-term partner Stu Grayson, claimed that he wonders about the NJPW World Tag League, which will also take place in November along with the BOSJ.

Evil Uno, on the other hand, made it quite clear that he is willing to keep up with the World Tag League.

Evil Uno wonders about the World Tag League. — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) October 9, 2020

Could El Phantasmo and Bullet Club be headed to AEW Dynamite, while the Dark Order takes to go to NJPW?

With all the frequent teasing occurring on social media between the AEW and NJPW stars, one has to wonder if a potential working relationship is finally in the works between the two promotions or not. After all, Hiroshi Tanahashi, the Ace of NJPW, recently made a cameo on Dynamite to congratulate Chris Jericho on his 30th Anniversary.

If Phantasmo is indeed headed to AEW Dynamite, then we could pretty much assume that the Bullet Club won't be far behind, as well. Tama Tonga, Bad Luck Fale, and the rest of the OGs do have unfinished business with The Elite from their NJPW days.

The Dark Order could dominate the World Tag League. Their leader Brodie Lee, who recently lost TNT Title to Cody, did claim in the past that he's allowed to work with NJPW while he is under contract with AEW.