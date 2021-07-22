Lance Archer set to defend the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Bullet Club star 

In the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 2, Lance Archer captured the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship once again. The Murderhawk Monster will now put his title on the line against Bullet Club star Hikuleo next week at Fight for the Fallen.

On Fyter Fest Night 2, Lance Archer overcame the resilient champion Jon Moxley and put him through a couple of barbed wire tables in the final stages of the match. After The Death Rider failed to respond to the referee's 10-count, Archer was declared the winner, as he won the Texas Death Match rematch.

Having already lost to Moxley at Wrestle Kingdom 14, Archer headed into Fyter Fest as the underdog but proved his doubters wrong with an incredible victory. After the win, the new champion was confronted in the ring by Hikuleo, who was spotted in the crowd earlier in the night.

Here's the confrontation between Lance Archer and Hikuleo:

The winner at Fight for the Fallen is also expected to defend the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship at the NJPW: Resurgence show. But as things stand, it remains to be seen who Archer or Hikuleo will face at the upcoming NJPW event in the US.

Lance Archer's win over Jon Moxley at Fyter Fest was a huge surprise to many

Jon Moxley was on an absolute roll since winning back the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship from Lance Archer at Wrestle Kingdom 14. The Death Rider defended the title against Juice Robinson, Minoru Suzuki, KENTA, Yuji Nagata, and Karl Anderson.

However, in the rematch against Archer, things came full circle and Moxley failed to get past The Murderhawk Monster once again. With the win, Archer is now a two-time IWGP US Heavyweight Champion. It also remains to be seen if he will be returning to NJPW after previously leaving the company for AEW.

As for Hikuleo, the Bullet Club young gun now has the chance to bring back the IWGP US Heavyweight Title to the faction once again. The title was a part of the Bullet Club when Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes held the belt, respectively.

