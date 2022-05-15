Bullet Club star Juice Robinson wins the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship in a controversial finish

Juice Robinson has won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship controversially. In the main event of NJPW Capital Collision, the Bullet Club star beat Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, and Hiroshi Tanahashi in a four-way match.

At Wrestling Dontaku 2022, Robinson made his return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling and was revealed as the newest member of the Bullet Club. He set his sights on the IWGP US Heavyweight Title and The Ace upon his return.

Fast forward to Capital Collision, Robinson, alongside former AEW World Champion Moxley, Ospreay, and Tanahashi, put together an absolute war in their four-way title match. In the closing stages, the newly crowned champion pushed the referee out of the way and hit The Commonwealth Kingpin with a low blow.

Juice then pinned Ospreay by hitting a Torture Rack as he won his third US Championship with the promotion.

After the match, the rest of the Bullet Club congratulated their stablemate, as Jay White, Hikuleo, and Chase Owens came out to celebrate.

Juice Robinson recently gave his honest take regarding his retirement comments

Prior to his return at Wrestling Dontaku 2022, the Bullet Club member sat down for an interview with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

During the conversation, Robinson claimed that his retirement comments were a lie and that he was never going to step away from professional wrestling.

"Not that I owe anyone any explanation, but I was never going to retire. That was just me lying to a bunch of gullible idiots. People believe that if they read something on the internet it has to be true. So all I had to say is make sure it landed on the internet, and everybody believed it, hook line and sinker," Robinson said.

Now that Juice Robinson has captured the IWGP US Heavyweight Title, it remains to be seen who his first feud will be against. There is a possibility of him defending the title against Will Ospreay in a singles match after Capital Collision.

