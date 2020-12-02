Bullet Club's KENTA has been calling for his rightful shot at the IWGP United States Champion, Jon Moxley. Taking to his Instagram handle, KENTA once again teased an appearance on AEW Dynamite.

In his IG story, the #1 contender for the IWGP US Championship wrote, "It's Wednesday," and added a dynamite emoji to make things a little more interesting.

Here is what KENTA posted on his Instagram story:

KENTA to appear on tonight's Dynamite?

As things stand, it remains quite unlikely for a New Japan star to show up on AEW Dynamite. While Hiroshi Tanahashi did make a cameo appearance to congratulate Chris Jericho on his 30th Anniversary, the chances of KENTA showing up in AEW is unlikely.

That being said, though, KENTA's fellow Bullet Club stablemate Tama Tonga recently teased a potential reunion with Kenny Omega. And with Omega set to face Moxley for the AEW World Title on Dynamite, there is a slight possibility of the rumors circulating the internet being true.

Will KENTA help Kenny Omega win the AEW World Championship?

The AEW World Title match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley from the upcoming episode of Dynamite promises to be historic. The match is being hyped as one of the most exciting title matches in AEW history and should be Moxley's biggest test as World Champion.

In the lead-up to the match, Omega has shown slight signs of a potential heel turn. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion has also teased going back to his Cleaner gimmick, one that he used during his early days in Bullet Club when he was a Jr. Heavyweight.

KENTA attacking Moxley on the night would be meaningful, as the two men have had their issues in the past. That being said, though, Tony Khan recently confirmed that Jon Moxley would not be competing at next year's Wrestle Kingdom 15 event. Having already being stripped once off the IWGP US Championship, Moxley could be on the verge of losing his second title yet again.