Bullet Club star set to replace Adam Cole and team up with The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite

Replacements for the injured Adam Cole and Jeff Hardy for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite have been announced by Tony Khan.

Khan recently confirmed that both Adam Cole and Jeff Hardy are currently suffering from injuries after Double or Nothing. Due to the injuries, the two men have been withdrawn from this week's AEW Dynamite card.

The AEW President took to Twitter to announce that Bullet Club star Hikuleo will be making his return to AEW to replace Cole. He will be teaming up with The Young Bucks and reDRagon. Meanwhile, Hardy will be replaced by Darby Allin.

This will be Hikuleo's return to AEW for the first time since his win over Thad Brown on AEW Dark in 2021.

He previously unsuccessfully challenged Lance Archer for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship on AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen.

Bully Ray recently discussed the criticism Adam Cole has received online from fans

The WWE legend recently discussed The Panama City Playboy's emphatic win over Samoa Joe at Double or Nothing. He claimed that despite the massive size difference between the two men, Cole's win was nothing short of remarkable.

Speaking on the latest Busted Open podcast, the Bully Ray addressed the online criticism Cole has received for defeating Joe.

"I did see a lot of people who did not buy into Cole defeating Samoa Joe. Just the size disparity, a lot of people noticing that Cole is an undersized competitor. I think they’re noticing it more in AEW than NXT, and I think – I don’t know why, because Adam Cole has never been a giant in the ring!" Ray said.

At Double or Nothing 2022, both Cole and Jeff Hardy were involved in thrilling matches, with the former NXT Champion facing the current Ring of Honor World Television Champion. Meanwhile, Jeff teamed up with brother Matt to beat The Young Bucks in a tag team showdown.

