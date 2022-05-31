"It must be coming to the forefront" - Wrestling legend believes fans' perception of Adam Cole has changed

Adam Cole recently defeated Samoa Joe in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Bully Ray noted that the size disparity between the two wrestlers made some think Cole's win was even more remarkable.

Cole is widely known for his run on NXT, where he dominated the brand and was the face of the show for some time. However, in AEW the Panama Playboy seems to be booked differently, and fans have seemingly caught on.

During the latest Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray discussed the fan criticism he personally saw online.

"I did see a lot of people who did not buy into Cole defeating Samoa Joe. Just the size disparity, a lot of people noticing that Cole is an undersized competitor. I think they’re noticing it more in AEW than NXT, and I think – I don’t know why, because Adam Cole has never been a giant in the ring!" the legend proclaimed. (9:25)

The legend continued, pointing out that Cole has a different perception in AEW.

"I think that in NXT Adam Cole had this perception that he was a larger-than-life personality, not so much in AEW. If people are talking about it then it must be coming to the forefront," Bully Ray noted. (10:06)

Adam Cole has been removed from his originally scheduled AEW Dynamite match

Both Adam Cole and Jeff Hardy have been pulled from an upcoming match on AEW Dynamite. The stars were initially meant to take part in a 10-man tag, however the match has now been changed to an 8-man tag.

While the reason behind Cole's absence has not yet been announced, Jeff Hardy will officially miss the show due to being injured. Cole could still appear on Dynamite in a segment with Britt Baker, but fans will have to catch the show to know for sure.

