"It must be coming to the forefront" - Wrestling legend believes fans' perception of Adam Cole has changed

Cole during his Double or Nothing entrance.
Faden Cloete
Faden Cloete
ANALYST
Modified May 31, 2022 11:36 PM IST
News

Adam Cole recently defeated Samoa Joe in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Bully Ray noted that the size disparity between the two wrestlers made some think Cole's win was even more remarkable.

Cole is widely known for his run on NXT, where he dominated the brand and was the face of the show for some time. However, in AEW the Panama Playboy seems to be booked differently, and fans have seemingly caught on.

During the latest Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray discussed the fan criticism he personally saw online.

"I did see a lot of people who did not buy into Cole defeating Samoa Joe. Just the size disparity, a lot of people noticing that Cole is an undersized competitor. I think they’re noticing it more in AEW than NXT, and I think – I don’t know why, because Adam Cole has never been a giant in the ring!" the legend proclaimed. (9:25)

The legend continued, pointing out that Cole has a different perception in AEW.

"I think that in NXT Adam Cole had this perception that he was a larger-than-life personality, not so much in AEW. If people are talking about it then it must be coming to the forefront," Bully Ray noted. (10:06)

Adam Cole had the greatest run out of anyone in NXT.#NXTTakeOver https://t.co/SWwfJI5VUr

Need to catch up with the full AEW Double or Nothing results? Check them out via this link.

Adam Cole has been removed from his originally scheduled AEW Dynamite match

Both Adam Cole and Jeff Hardy have been pulled from an upcoming match on AEW Dynamite. The stars were initially meant to take part in a 10-man tag, however the match has now been changed to an 8-man tag.

See the fallout from #AEWDoN as a huge 8-man tag match is set for #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY at 8/7c LIVE on TBS, as #AEW World Tag Team Champs @boy_myth_legend/@luchasaurus team w/ @Christian4Peeps/@MATTHARDYBRAND to face the @youngbucks & #reDRagon (@theBobbyFish/@KORcombat)! https://t.co/Wz5ogq2GQt
While the reason behind Cole's absence has not yet been announced, Jeff Hardy will officially miss the show due to being injured. Cole could still appear on Dynamite in a segment with Britt Baker, but fans will have to catch the show to know for sure.

Please credit Busted Open

Edited by Brandon Nell

