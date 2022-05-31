Concerning update on Jeff Hardy's condition ahead of AEW Dynamite

Jeff Hardy, alongside his brother Matt, defeated the Young Bucks this past Sunday. However, according to a recent report by Dave Meltzer, Jeff was far from 100% fit during the bout.

The much-anticipated clash between the two sets of brothers was labeled a dream match by some fans. While the match was entertaining overall, some fans thought that Jeff Hardy seemed sluggish, and they also noticed that his boot came undone.

While speaking on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Jeff Hardy was "a mess" heading into Double or Nothing. Meltzer pointed out that Hardy suffered considerable damage during his clash with Darby Allin.

Drain Or Nothing #TeamHangman @DrainBamager This match was a total CAR WRECK.



Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin killed it together. This match was a total CAR WRECK.Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin killed it together. https://t.co/ZxZXQqVdHE

Hardy and Darby put on an explosive match and both stars took risks that ended with their bodies clashing on steel. However, since Allin is still in his 20s, he can recover much faster. Unfortunately, Jeff is in his 40s and realistically can't compete in the same way he used to.

Need to catch up with the full AEW Double or Nothing results? Check them out via this link.

Both Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole have been removed from their originally scheduled AEW Dynamite match

Both stars were recently removed from what was meant to be a ten-man tag match on AEW Dynamite. The Hardys were originally meant to team up with Jurassic Express and Christian to face the entire Undisputed Elite. The match is currently being advertised as an 8-man tag match instead, excluding both Jeff and Adam Cole.

Wrestling Observer Figure Four Online initially reported the change in the bout, but with Meltzer's report, the question behind Hardy's absence is cleared up. It's currently unclear whether or not Cole is injured or will simply appear in another segment. The star could likely make an appearance alongside Britt Baker to show off their new titles on Dynamite.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far