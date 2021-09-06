Bullet Club star takes a shot at CM Punk after his victory at AEW All Out

Bullet Club star KENTA took to Twitter to send out a message to CM Punk after his match at All Out. The former WWE Superstar has been taking shots at Punk for a while and did the same after Punk's showdown against Darby Allin.

Taking to Twitter, KENTA kept his message short but one that definitely caught the attention of many. It remains to be seen if KENTA's message will reach Punk.

Here's what KENTA wrote on Twitter after CM Punk's in-ring return at All Out:

FUCK YOU CM PUNK — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) September 6, 2021

KENTA himself is no stranger to AEW. Back in February, the NJPW Superstar walked through The Forbidden Door and attacked Jon Moxley. The two men went on to share the ring in AEW, as KENTA teamed up with Kenny Omega to face the team of Moxley and Lance Archer.

KENTA and Omega won their match on Dynamite, and the Bullet Club star caught the attention of many with his incredible performance. Shortly afterward, KENTA challenged Moxley for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship on NJPW Strong but was unable to beat the then-champion.

Given how KENTA has already shown up on AEW in the past, he could walk through The Forbidden Door once again and confront CM Punk. While there has been no indication of a potential feud between the two, one might never know what the future has in store, considering how unpredictable AEW is.

What's next for CM Punk in AEW?

It remains to be seen what's next for CM Punk in AEW after his victory over Darby Allin at All Out. Following the match, Punk showcased his mutual respect towards Allin and his partner Sting.

CM Punk is now off to a winning start in AEW and his record stands at 1-0. With a few more wins under his belt, Punk will soon find himself in the title picture.

