"When you were leaving the territory" - WWE legend anxious about CM Punk's AEW future following surprising loss to Jon Moxley

Bully Ray has pondered whether CM Punk will be in AEW much longer.

This past week, what was billed as a mega fight between two world champions ended up being a one-sided affair where Jon Moxley lift the Unified AEW World title. Punk entered the clash less than 100%, and the Purveyor of Violence capitalized as he targeted the injured ankle before two Death Riders to score the win in just over three minutes.

During the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said that the finish resembled the classic wrestling trope of 'leaving on your back.'

He noted that the finish was like when he witnessed a major star being defeated ahead of a potential departure.

"The finish was very reminiscent to me of back in the day, when you were leaving the territory. You just kind of laid there and got beat definitively because you weren't going to be seen for a while," the legend said. (12:30)

Following the shocking defeat, exclusive footage of CM Punk aired during the latest episode of AEW Rampage. Whether real or storyline, the clip portrayed an agonized Cult of Personality, having perhaps suffered another foot injury.

Bully Ray had previously slammed CM Punk for putting a former AEW World Champion on blast

Bully Ray previously criticized CM Punk for the way the latter called Hangman Page out without notice.

The ECW veteran explained that by doing so, Punk had made the All Elite environment awkward.

"If you are going out on road like that, the other guy has to know about it. Because you are now creating an environment that's not comfortable. First of all, you are creating a perception that your home grown babyface is actually a coward and is not going to answer the call." (06:05)

The former TNA Champion further explained that calling out Hangman, who has been pushed as AEW's top babyface since 2019, could undermine the way he perceived as he could not answer the call-out.

Hangman has yet to address Punk's call out, and after Jon Moxley's decimation of the Cult of Personality, there remain questions over where he may fit into the world title picture.

Do you think CM Punk's All-Elite days are numbered? Let us know your thoughts and predictions below.

