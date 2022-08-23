"Not a good perception thing" - WWE legend highlights what CM Punk did wrong in recent AEW segment

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on CM Punk's recent promo on AEW.

Last week on Dynamite, the AEW World Champion called out Hangman Page for a rematch, but everybody thought he came out to talk about Jon Moxley, whom he faces this week in a title unification match. It seems the former WWE Champion went off script on the show to talk about Hangman Page and called the latter "a coward."

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said it was wrong of Punk to state that Page is not going to show up without informing him about the shoot.

"If you are going out on road like that, the other guy has to know about it. Because you are now creating an environment that's not comfortable. First of all, you are creating a perception that your home grown babyface is actually a coward and is not going to answer the call. Not a good perception thing. So listen, this Wednesday on Dynamite, I honestly feel that Hangman has to respond in some way shape of form. Within the context of storyline." (6:50 onwards)

Jim Cornette also slams CM Punk for creating chaos in AEW

It is not just Bully Ray who thinks CM Punk is degrading the environment in the promotion. Former wrestling manager Jim Cornette has a similar opinion.

On the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, he stated that he finds no logic in Punk's real-life issues with Colt Cabana.

"It's over Colt Cabana? I can understand if CM Punk had come in and suddenly laid fire or diminished or sent to the side Bryan Danielson, or even Jericho. He has got name value or some major... even Jungle Boy, cause they liked him 'cause he got cute hair,'" Cornette said. "That would have been one thing, but a f*cking guy who was completely and utterly useless in every way to begin with? (...) He [Cabana] wasn't pushed, he wasn't even prodded and he meant nothing to the show, the revenue, nothing."

It has been reported that Punk was so upset with the situation that he was almost on the verge of not appearing on last week's Dynamite.

Do you think Hangman Page will respond to his challenge this week? Sound off in the comments section below!

