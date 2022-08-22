"F*cking guy who was completely and utterly useless" - Jim Cornette slams former WWE Superstar reportedly responsible for chaos in AEW

Recent events in AEW surrounding CM Punk are apparently nonsensical, according to WWE veteran Jim Cornette.

In last week's Dynamite Episode, fans witnessed the AEW World Champion call out Hangman Adam Page for a rematch in a decidedly unusual promo. Reports later emerged that suggested that this was off-script, prompting speculation about the backstage drama in the promotion.

Moreover, rumors of CM Punk's alleged inclination to quit also surfaced. Amid all of it, reports suggested that former WWE star Colt Cabana (FKA Scotty Goldman) was apparently at the root of the dispute.

Speaking on the topic on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the WWE veteran expressed his indignation harshly.

"It's over Colt Cabana? I can understand if CM Punk had come in and suddenly laid fire or diminished or sent to the side Bryan Danielson [sic], or even Jericho, he has got name value or some major... even Jungle Boy, cause they liked him 'cause he got cute hair," Cornette said. "That would have been one thing, but a f*cking guy who was completely and utterly useless in every way to begin with? (...) He [Cabana] wasn't pushed, he wasn't even prodded and he meant nothing to the show, the revenue, nothing." (0:38 - 1:43)

As of now, there have been no further reports regarding the events. Time will tell how Tony Khan handles things in the coming weeks.

The former WWE Veteran seemed defensive of CM Punk in the ongoing controversy

Despite several fans voicing their anger towards CM Punk, Jim Cornette has a different opinion.

On the official Jim Cornette YouTube channel, Cornette blamed Hangman Page for starting trouble in paradise.

"When Page apparently went to business for himself with his inexplicable rambling that he wasn't talented enough to pull off, that was before the main event of a pay-per-view. That was one of the bigger houses and overall revenue producing nights in AEW history and this f**king jackoff is out there trying to make up his own s**t. Not only is Adam Page a lyrical wordsmith, he can barely f**king read the cue cards," said Cornette.

With the confusion surrounding the All Elite scene, it remains to be seen what is next for the former WWE Champion and Hangman Page in the foreseeable future.

