"Making up his own s**t"- Former WWE personality tears apart top AEW star for rubbing CM Punk the wrong away

Jim Cornette lashed out at Hangman Page for laying down the bricks of his alleged real-life issues with CM Punk.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, we saw CM Punk take an off-script detour to call out Hangman Page. The reigning AEW world champion didn't hold anything back, burying the 31-year old in front of his hometown crowd.

Hangman reportedly didn't confront the former WWE champion as he was clueless about the unplanned situation.

After receiving backlash from fans, Punk's side of the story has inscribed a whole new dimension to the controversy. Many opined that the Chicago native did the right thing, given Page's distasteful remarks ahead of their match at Double Or Nothing in May.

Speaking on the official Jim Cornette YouTube channel, Cornette hammered Hangman Page for stirring the hornest's nest in the first place:

"When Page apparently went to business for himself with his inexplicable rambling that he wasn't talented enough to pull off, that was before the main event of a pay-per-view. That was one of the bigger houses and overall revenue producing nights in AEW history and this f**king jackoff is out there trying to make up his own s**t. Not only is Adam Page a lyrical wordsmith, he can barely f**king read the cue cards," said Cornette. [From 7:06-7:41]

The wrestling veteran further weighed in on the confusing situation Page dished out to Punk:

"He didn't need to try to be jousting with CM Punk anyway.That's why Punk looked so confused because they had to have a plan when they went out there. But when old hangnail bows up and starts doing a bunch of s**t, how was Punk going to be unprofessional and say 'you just said a bunch of shit that you're not supposed to say. I don't know what to say back to you because you're a f**king idiot'," he added. [From 7:42-8:21]

Jim Cornette subtly agreed with CM Punk's actions on Dynamite last week

Many fans sensed a brewing dissent between the two men on Dynamite ahead of Double Or Nothing. Despite being a babyface, The Millennial Cowboy fired some heel-esque verbals on Punk, indirectly referring to the latter's real-life issues with Colt Cabana.

Jim Cornette took to Twitter, subtly alluding that Page's remarks won't sit well with the former UFC fighter:

"Hmmmm, these are indeed some comments that might elicit a receipt or two....goose and gander, anyone?," Cornette tweeted.

Jim Cornette @TheJimCornette Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo This is the promo caused CM Punk to go off on Hangman Page last night. This is the promo caused CM Punk to go off on Hangman Page last night. https://t.co/zNg1ra9FgS Hmmmm, these are indeed some comments that might elicit a receipt or two....goose and gander, anyone? twitter.com/WrestlingNewsC… Hmmmm, these are indeed some comments that might elicit a receipt or two....goose and gander, anyone? twitter.com/WrestlingNewsC…

The animosity between the two beloved babyfaces could spell riveting storylines down the line.

It's worth noting that CM Punk will collide with Jon Moxley for the AEW world title unification match next week. It will be interesting to see if the Dark Order member interferes in the highly-anticipated bout.

