Major update on CM Punk's backstage meeting with Tony Khan reportedly addressing concerns of quitting AEW, prior to Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan and CM Punk reportedly met ahead of Dynamite this past week.

Reports emerged following Wednesday night's show that CM Punk had potentially gone off-script in calling out Hangman Page, amid rumors there are real-life issues between the Double or Nothing rivals.

There were even fears that the current AEW World Champion may have no-shown the event, and some within the promotion also said to have pondered if he may quit the company altogether.

Wade Keller of PWTorch VIP provided his insight into the ongoing situation. During which he expressed that some within the company wouldn't put it past Tony Khan to turn the alleged issues into a worked-shoot angle.

“Somebody I talked to today [said] that the wrestlers in general do not feel like it is beyond Tony Khan and others to do another worked-shoot type thing. And he just said [that] he didn’t think that was the case here,” Keller said. “But he said just keep that in the back of your mind that even if there is a beef, they might think, ‘hey, let’s amplify this.” (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

There was a further insight into the worries over Punk's future in the promotion. Keller further described Tony Khan's meeting with the former WWE star ahead of Dynamite.

“I can report that Tony Khan went into Punk’s locker room and spent a decent amount of time with him one on one [Wednesday] afternoon,” Khan said. “I can also report that Punk did not seem agitated or distracted or not his usual self right before Dynamite started. It didn’t seem like anything was on his mind or that it was a stressful day or anything like that.”

Despite the meeting, reports have continued to emerge that there may be disharmony among the top talent within the promotion. Punk is said to be at the epicenter due to his personal issues with Colt Cabana, who has been transferred from AEW to ROH this year.

CM Punk will face Jon Moxley to unify the AEW World Championship on Dynamite

Within the scope of wrestling, Punk has a major week ahead of him as he makes his in-ring return from injury against Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

The Cult of Personality won the lineal world title at AEW Double or Nothing as he dethroned Hangman Page. However, his reign faltered at the start when he sustained a foot injury on the Dynamite following his momentous title win.

Moxley was crowned the world champion while Punk was away, and just two weeks after returning to save the former from a Jericho Appreciation Society beat down, the latter looks to unify the world titles this coming Dynamite.

