Major update on alleged real-life heat between AEW Champion CM Punk and Hangman Page

AEW stars Hangman Page and CM Punk appear to have real-life issues, according to recent reports. Punk challenged Page in the opening segment of this week's Dynamite in what has been reported as an off-script call-out, which Fightful Select has now corroborated.

Their report states that dating back to before the original Double or Nothing showdown between Hangman and Punk, word spread that the two didn't see eye-to-eye regarding promo material used to build their match. It's said that the Cult of Personality met with AEW top brass about the context of Page's promo.

Several within the promotion allegedly said that they felt Punk's jibes on this week's Dynamite were 'unfair' to Hangman as he was unaware of the call-out.

One name also stated that even if Page had known, there would have been little he could do about it as the segment was booked to promote Punk's upcoming clash with Jon Moxley.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



More on the situation, Moxley, Hangman, Punk and more on One source familiar with the situation said they believed there was a chance CM Punk wasn't going to show up at last night's episode of AEW Dynamite.More on the situation, Moxley, Hangman, Punk and more on FightfulSelect.com One source familiar with the situation said they believed there was a chance CM Punk wasn't going to show up at last night's episode of AEW Dynamite.More on the situation, Moxley, Hangman, Punk and more on FightfulSelect.com. https://t.co/DS1X3Cxi4S

Fightful further reports that several AEW talents feel as though Punk may have seen Hangman's promo as going into business for himself, with this week's call-out considered some form of retribution. It has been stressed that this was purely locker room speculation and nothing from the horse's mouth.

CM Punk has also reportedly expressed displeasure with AEW

Per Fightful's report, sources familiar with the situation allege that the Cult of Personality has often expressed his displeasure with the promotion.

A source close to the situation even indicated that there were fears of Punk potentially not showing up for Dynamite this week. However, it's been noted that he was unlikely to quit outright. Despite there not being any suggestion he may leave the promotion, a veteran has said that "threats have been levied".

The exact source of Punk's alleged displeasure remains unknown, although speculation is rampant that his issues with Hangman Page and others may be at the forefront.

It could also be attributed to his scheduled clash with Jon Moxley next week on AEW Dynamite. The two have been tipped to square off in the main event of All Out, but according to reports there was a late decision to bring it forward.

What do you think? Could CM Punk truly be unhappy with AEW? Can he and Hangman Page settle their issues? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Did you know Brock Lesnar got into a real fight with a legend? Vince was furious. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell