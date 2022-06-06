"Beautiful part of the story"- WWE Hall of Famer reacts to MJF's pipebomb promo

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has voiced his thoughts on AEW's ongoing MJF storyline. He decoded the essence of Friedman's scathing pipebomb promo on Tony Khan amid the young star's contract negotiation issues.

Last week on Dynamite, MJF delivered a blistering promo directed towards AEW president Tony Khan. Hot off his loss to Wardlow at Double or Nothing, The Salt of Earth took to the mic to blur the line between reality and storyline. He didn't hold anything back as he voiced his frustrations in a manner that stunned everyone.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, former WWE Superstar Bubba Ray Dudley unraveled the foundation underneath the fiery promo:

"I don't care if people call this a work or a shoot. If Tony Khan is putting a live microphone in MJF's hand and allowing him to go out there and say what he wants to say, then what we're seeing is in the context of sports entertainment." (39.50-40.15)

The WWE legend further revealed what struck him as the most beautiful part of the story:

"Because if has to go out there and he started saying things that he wasn't supposed to say, forget about the F-bombs..anything else, then they'd cut his mic a lot earlier. They'd go to black in an instant, they'd throw in the commercials in an instant. This is a beautiful part of this story." (40.16-40.37)

Bully Ray recently praised MJF for his professionalism

There was massive buzz among fans going into the arena to witness Double or Nothing. Reports and speculations were at that point swirling around the possibility of Friedman no-showing the pay-per-view due to his rumored contract dispute.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the wrestling veteran heaped praise on the Long Islander by mentioning that he showed true professionalism despite reports suggesting his reluctance to show up:

"Let's just assume for one second that everything leading up to this was legitimate, and it was a shoot. MJF, for whatever reason, was pissed off, and he decided to take his bat & ball and go home. Let's say it was 100% accurate. At least at the eleventh hour, cooler heads prevailed. He changed his mind, he came back, and he did good business." (Read more here)

Friedman's incredible pipebomb promo generated enough buzz to be talked about for years to come. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the utilmate heel of modern-day wrestling.

