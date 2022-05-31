"At least he did not go home" - WWE legend gives honest take on MJF reportedly being pissed off with AEW 

WWE legend Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing contract dispute between MJF and AEW President Tony Khan.

In the lead-up to Double or Nothing 2022, Friedman muddled things up after he "no-showed" at the fan fest meet and greet. His startling actions led almost everyone to believe he would not show up for his match against Wardlow at the pay-per-view on Sunday night.

Wrestling journalists fueled the situation by spreading the word that the rising star had booked a flight out of Las Vegas. Those reports turned out to be mere talk in the fullness of time after the 26-year-old star appeared for his match against Mr. Mayhem.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray asserted that whether the entire situation was a work or shoot, it created a massive buzz among fans going into the show. The veteran went on to say that MJF showed professionalism despite reports suggesting that he was unhappy with the promotion:

"Was it a work? Was it a shoot? I mean, who the hell knows if they're working a great job, because you heard the reception for MJF last night when he came out. Most people were legitimately pissed off at him. Let's just assume for one second that everything leading up to this was legitimate, and it was a shoot. MJF, for whatever reason, was pissed off, and he decided to take his bat & ball and go home. Let's say it was 100% accurate. At least at the eleventh hour, cooler heads prevailed. He changed his mind, he came back, and he did good business," Ray said. (14:24)

Ray lauded The Salt of the Earth for not heading home in what could have left a sour taste in everybody's mouth:

"So I commend MJF for showing up and doing his job, despite the fact that he might have been 1,000% legitimately pissed off at AEW, Tony Khan, whoever it may have been. At least he did not go home and stay home," he added. (16:03)

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



A star is born.



AEW creates another one.



#AEWDoN WARDLOW SQUASHES MJF WITH 10 POWERBOMBS!!!!A star is born.AEW creates another one. WARDLOW SQUASHES MJF WITH 10 POWERBOMBS!!!! A star is born. AEW creates another one. #AEWDoN https://t.co/SD85JlmP2h

Wardlow defeated The Pinnacle leader by planting him with ten Powerbomb Symphonies, henceforward freeing himself from the clutches of his former boss.

What's next for Wardlow and MJF in AEW?

The long-running saga between MJF and Wardlow seems to have finally culminated at AEW Double or Nothing 2022.

The Long Island native's future with the company might be up in the air. As per the latest reports, Tony Khan and Friedman will sit down to talk through the dispute over the latter's contract. Meanwhile, Mr. Mayhem has become an official member of the All Elite Wrestling roster following his triumph last Sunday.

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, which will air live from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, will focus on all the fallout from the pay-per-view.

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Wardlow next. Could he emerge as the first challenger for CM Punk's newly won AEW World Championship? Wrestling fans will have to wait until Wednesday to find out.

