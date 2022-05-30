6 things AEW subtly told us at Double or Nothing 2022: MJF's worrying future; top star turns heel to join Malakai Black; former WWE Superstar's surprising debut

The fourth installment of AEW Double or Nothing is officially in the history books, with CM Punk winning the world title before the curtains fell on the pay-per-view.

Over 14,000 fans at the renowned T-Mobile Arena watched the star-studded event with bated breath. As expected, Tony Khan swerved its audience by laying out multiple jaw-dropping moments and shocking outcomes.

The show set the stage for many stars to settle their grievances, henceforward signaling a new era in AEW programming. With that in mind, we'll dive into six subtly things that you may have probably missed during Double or Nothing 2022.

#6. MJF's future with AEW looks bleak

MJF was the talk of the wrestling world heading into the Double or Nothing pay-per-view this year.

After he no-showed at the fan fest meet and greet, his participation on Sunday night was up in the air. Wrestling outlets even stirred the situation by spreading rumors, which added fuel to the fire.

Well, Friedman put these hearsays to rest after he showed up to face his biggest adversary Wardlow.

Mr. Mayhem showed no mercy and delivered as many as 10 Powerbomb Symphonies to squash his former leader.

The Salt of the Earth had to be taken out on a stretcher by the medical team. It's no secret that MJF is adamant about leaving the promotion if Tony Khan doesn't meet his asking price.

Regardless, having Friedman suffer a terrible loss has made one thing clear. It has served to put him on the shelf for the foreseeable future until he settles his contract dispute with Tony Khan.

#5. AEW star Julia Hart turned heel to join The House of Black

Julia Hart has joined The House of Black!

The House always wins, and Julia Hart's startling actions during the war between The House of Black and Death Triangle attested to that saying.

The 20-year-old female star's persona was completely corrupted when she showed up without an eye patch to help Malakai Black snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

She spat black mist into PAC's eye, making it clear that she has embraced the dark side.

Though it took several months and social media teases, the storyline surrounding recruiting Hart into The House of Black finally paid off at the pay-per-view.

She is a welcoming addition to Malakai Black's faction, meaning the company could explore captivating directions with them down the road.

#4. AEW's newest signee Ember Moon could potentially challenge Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship

Athena's debut was one of the most shocking moments at AEW Double or Nothing 2022.

After failing to dethrone Jade Cargill, the Fallen Goddess and Kris Statlander saved Anna Jay from a post-match beatdown.

Another debuting star, Stokely Hathaway, showed up to seemingly replace Mark Sterling as Cargill's new manager.

A trios rivalry pitting The Baddies against Athena, Statlander, and Jay seems imminent after their confrontation on the show.

The company could also look to propel Athena as a formidable contender to challenge Jade Cargill for the TBS title.

#3. Sammy Guevara and Frankie Kazarian can no longer challenge for the TNT Championship

Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara!

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti were not on the same page as Frankie Kazarian, which cost them their mixed trios match against Scorpio Sky, Paige VanZant, and Ethan Page on Sunday night.

As per the stipulation, Guevara and Kazarian can no longer stake their claim at the TNT title as long as Sky holds the championship. The long-running feud pitting Men of the Year against The Spanish God w/Tay Conti is over now.

The couple could soon get on a collision course with Kazarian, while Sky already has a new challenger in Dante Martin, awaiting the title opportunity.

#2. Eddie Kingston could face ramifications for his actions at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

The Mad King!

The Anarchy in the Arena battle between The Jericho Appreciation Society and The Blackpool Combat Club w/Eddie Kingston and Proud & Powerful was a bloodbath.

There weren't any weapons restricted during an anything goes fight, which created pandemonium all over the arena. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager forced Bryan Danielson to pass out recklessly, courtesy of The Mad King. The latter prematurely poured gasoline on Chris Jericho in a failed attempt to burn Le Champion alive.

While doing so, he poured some on Danielson, which led to the two men laying hands on each other. Kingston was riding high on taking revenge on Jericho, but that seems to be on the shelf now that he has a bigger problem.

Danielson w/The Blackpool Combat Club could renew his rivalry with The Mad King sooner rather than later.

#1. The Summer of Punk begins!

CM Punk finally realized his dream at Double or Nothing 2022 when he dethroned Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship in the show's main event.

The Straight Edge Superstar ended The Cowboy's reign of 197 days, which saw him successfully defend the title six times against top names like Bryan Danielson.

Punk was already playing a psychological game with Page, which proved to be a catalyst in him reaching the top of the mountain again. The veteran captured the world title for the first time in nearly nine years.

His title victory over Page was reminiscent of "The Summer of Punk" at ROH and WWE back in the day. In true fashion, it's "The Summer of Punk" all over again, but under the AEW umbrella.

But will Punk be able to recreate the same magic and set the wrestling world ablaze like he did almost a decade ago? Will he turn his back on the company and deliver another pipebomb?

Whether or not fans will relive those glory days again, CM Punk is ready to embark on a new chapter in what could be a legendary title reign in the modern era.

