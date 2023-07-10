Bully Ray believes Keith Lee must join forces with WWE Hall of Famer to revive his AEW career

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Keith Lee has had a mixed run during his time in All Elite Wrestling, and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes he has an idea to get Keith on top of his game.

The former NXT Champion made his AEW debut in February 2022, and as previously stated, is a former tag team champion as part of Swerve In Our Glory. But for a man who was once a double champion in NXT, Lee hasn't reached his full potential in All Elite Wrestling.

However, Bully Ray believes that someone could help Keith out more than anyone. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Ray stated that AEW personality Mark Henry could be the one to get in Keith's face to remember what he's capable of.

"The dropoff, in my opinion, with Keith Lee has been substantial... I believe that the right guy to get in Keith Lee's face and start reminding him about who he was for a brief period of time and what his potential really is, is Mark Henry." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Dynamite starts with Darby Allin motivating Keith Lee and trying to light a fire under him knowing his underwhelming run in AEW this year. Nice touch. Dynamite starts with Darby Allin motivating Keith Lee and trying to light a fire under him knowing his underwhelming run in AEW this year. Nice touch.

Bully then went on to say that AEW doesn't understand how to use Keith or get the best out of him, unlike when he was wrestling stars like Dominik Dijakovic in NXT.

"They are not playing to Keith's wheelhouse, they are not playing to his strengths. The most memorable match I've seen Keith Lee in, in my opinion, is his one against Dijakovic in NXT. There is nothing going on in AEW right now where I think Tony, creative, or anybody involved there truly understands Keith Lee, and how to write and/or book for him." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Keith Lee was not happy with a recent fan interaction

Wrestling fans love meeting their favorite stars outside of the ring, but there have been occasions where fans have taken things too far.

One of these occasions happened to the former AEW Tag Team Champion after the most recent edition of Dynamite, where a fan reportedly followed him in the middle of the night. He had this to say on Twitter the following day.

"I will offer this advice one time ever. So take a screenshot. Make a mantra. Whatever it takes. Do NOT follow someone for a block a two in the middle of the night just because you want a photo. If you do it to women, you're creepy. And where I'm from, it gets your a** beat."

At the time of writing, there has been no follow-up on whether the fan took responsibilty for their actions as Keith has yet to explain the situation any further.

