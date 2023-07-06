Keith Lee has an enraged response to a fan following him at night to get a photo

AEW star Keith Lee has recently sent a warning to wrestling fans to know their boundaries following a recent interaction with someone on the street.

Wrestlers are larger-than-life characters on TV and at live events, but when the cameras aren't rolling, they are normal human beings who, a lot of the time, like to have their space and be treated nicely.

However, some fans simply don't know when they've crossed the line. Following the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Keith Lee took to Twitter to send a message to fans around the world to know when and when not to approach someone they admire after he was followed by a fan in the middle of the night.

"I will offer this advice one time ever. So take a screenshot. Make a mantra. Whatever it takes. Do NOT follow someone for a block a two in the middle of the night just because you want a photo. If you do it women, you're creepy. And where I'm from, it gets your a** beat." tweeted @RealKeithLee

✰ 𝕁𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟 ✰ @itsJustinRitch 🏼



…makes me think of when Mercedes/Sasha addressed this years ago:



I feel for Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan, and the talent just tryna make the towns or fly home in an airport, just to be hounded by fans asking for millions of pictures/autographs…makes me think of when Mercedes/Sasha addressed this years ago: I feel for Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan, and the talent just tryna make the towns or fly home in an airport, just to be hounded by fans asking for millions of pictures/autographs 🙏🏼…makes me think of when Mercedes/Sasha addressed this years ago: https://t.co/HpQ7cLl0io

Wrestling fans came under fire on social media earlier this year from both wrestlers and other fans for not allowing the likes of Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Jeff Hardy to leave airports around the world without signing a large number of autographs and taking an abnormal amount of pictures, all while they were just trying to keep to themselves.

Keith Lee was defeated this week on AEW Dynamite

The "Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament" has become one of AEW's most unique tournaments that they have ever put together due to the different teams that get forced to team up whether they like it or not.

However, one team that arguably hates each other more than most is actually the only team in the tournament that has previously held the AEW Tag Team Championships: Swerve In Our Glory.

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc #AEWDynamite Excited to see Swerve In Our Glory back together, but we’ll see if they can coexist Excited to see Swerve In Our Glory back together, but we’ll see if they can coexist 😬😬 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/A7N1WUCq8j

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland were forced to team up for the first time since December 2022, despite the fact that Swerve put Keith on the shelf for a number of months at the start of the year.

They were drawn against the team of Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin, and despite being able to work together briefly, Swerve In Our Glory was eliminated from the tournament. After the match, Keith Lee gave a fist bump to Cassidy as a sign of respect.

Did you enjoy seeing Swerve In Our Glory back together? Let us know in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes