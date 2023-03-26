Twitter isn't happy over a video of Rhea Ripley currently making the rounds on social media.

The Nightmare recently made news after posting a rant on her official Twitter handle following a disturbing incident at an airport. Ripley wasn't one bit happy with fans hassling her at the airport and lashed out in a tweet.

You can check out her tweet below:

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE People need to respect that no means no!



At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn’t a personal photo of us anymore.

Hate me, I don’t care.

Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day.

An old video has now resurfaced on Twitter in which Rhea Ripley can be seen giving autographs to a crowd of fans at an airport. It's quite evident from the clip that Ripley was exhausted and wanted to leave the spot but was still nice enough to give the autographs. As pointed out by the original uploader, Ripley can be heard asking fans if she can leave, in the final moments of the clip.

Michelle ♑️ @rhearipleyfp This is so sad honestly. You can easily tell she's tired and annoyed by it

Wrestling Twitter was outraged over the entire situation and fans came in droves in support of Ripley in the comment section. For those unaware, the incident happened on the day she won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

Rhea Ripley recently shared details about the incident that forced her to call fans out on Twitter

Shortly after Rhea Ripley posted a tweet telling fans not to follow her outside airports, she did an interview with USA Insider. Ripley explained in detail exactly what happened at the airport that resulted in her calling fans out on Twitter:

"So I had a fan follow me outside the airport today because I said no to them because I didn't have the time and it was all of the same stuff they wanted signed. It was one fan specifically. He's notorious, he's always at the airport getting our signatures and selling them on eBay — we know his face, we know who he is. He was the main instigator. He followed me out and others followed him too and they all followed me as I'm trying to find my Uber."

There'll always be some fans who won't respect wrestlers' personal space and bother them at the airport or other public spots. Here's hoping WWE takes some serious measures to make sure that wrestlers don't end up getting swarmed by fans at airports.

What do you think of the video? What can be realistically done to avoid situations like this in the future?

