Rhea Ripley says she felt threatened when she was followed and surrounded by five men in scary incident

WWE fans will be aware that Rhea Ripley recently posted about fans harassing her at the airport. She has now provided more details about the incident.

Ripley warned fans, saying that people needed to know what "no" meant. She added that no one should follow her outside of airports, adding how she underwent a horrible experience with fans that day.

Check out the tweet below:

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE People need to respect that no means no!



At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn’t a personal photo of us anymore.

Hate me, I don’t care.

Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day. People need to respect that no means no!At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn’t a personal photo of us anymore. Hate me, I don’t care. Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day.

She has spoken further about the experience in an interview with USA Insider. She said that fans often turned up at the airport expecting her to sign action figures, photos, and pops and wanted her to sign all of them.

They would then harass her if she said she could only sign one. She detailed the scary experience she had earlier this week, being followed and surrounded by a group of five men, all of whom were harassing her to sign their merchandise.

"So I had a fan follow me outside the airport today because I said no to them because I didn't have the time and it was all of the same stuff they wanted signed. It was one fan specifically. He's notorious, he's always at the airport getting our signatures and selling them on eBay — we know his face, we know who he is. He was the main instigator. He followed me out and others followed him too and they all followed me as I'm trying to find my Uber."

The WWE Superstar said that she got lost and was then surrounded by them,

"So I'm trying to tell them no and they're all being persistent and I ended up getting lost, I had no idea where my Uber was, and I ended up down the stairs away from everyone else and I'm just surrounded by these five guys and they're just hassling me."

She added that it felt extremely threatening to be put in that situation.

WWE Superstars have been in support of Rhea Ripley

Several WWE Superstars have spoken up in support of Rhea Ripley since she spoke about the issues she faced at the airport.

Mark Madden, a former WCW commentator, mentioned how this was something that was part of the business. However, he was quickly shut down by several stars, including former star Matt Cardona.

"Mark, please just shut the f**k up," Cardona said in a tweet after retweeting Madden.

This is not the first time WWE Superstars were accosted at an airport by fans wanting their autographs. Thankfully, Rhea Ripley got out of the situation safely.

What's your favorite Rhea Ripley match? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

