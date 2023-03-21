Braun Strowman reacts to Rhea Ripley's angry message on Twitter

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has responded to Rhea Ripley's latest tweet following an unfortunate incident at an airport.

The Nightmare boasts a massive fan following on social media. Not long ago, a clip surfaced in which she was seen being swarmed by fans who wanted her autograph.

Rhea Ripley recently shared an angry tweet hinting that some fans were following her outside the airport. She added that the incident put her off completely. Ripley's tweet received massive support from fans and several wrestling personalities. Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman chimed in as well and was in complete agreement with The Nightmare's post. Check out his response below:

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE People need to respect that no means no!



At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn’t a personal photo of us anymore.

Hate me, I don’t care.

Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day. People need to respect that no means no!At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn’t a personal photo of us anymore. Hate me, I don’t care. Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day.

Braun Strowman knows exactly how Rhea Ripley feels

Braun Strowman was involved in a similar incident years ago. In late 2019, The Monster of All Monsters put up a tweet stating that a fan yelled at him in an attempt to get a picture while he was at the airport.

Strowman later explained that a grown man was bothering him at the airport while his kids were telling him to leave him alone.

The Monster of all Monsters @Adamscherr99 @BradyWarner18 It was a grown man and he embarrassed his kids they were like dad leave him alone he’s just trying to go to work. @BradyWarner18 It was a grown man and he embarrassed his kids they were like dad leave him alone he’s just trying to go to work.

A video recently went viral on Twitter featuring popular WWE Superstar Liv Morgan. In the clip, Morgan was seen being swarmed by fans at an airport. Morgan is one of the most beloved wrestlers in the business and has always had nothing but good things to say about her ardent supporters. In this particular video, though, she was visibly upset over fans hassling her at the airport.

Rhea Ripley certainly isn't in a good mood, ahead of what could be the biggest match of her career. She is set to battle Charlotte Flair in a SmackDown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 39. Here's hoping The Nightmare gets back to focusing on her massive title match following the incident with fans.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's tweet? Sound off in the comments section below.

