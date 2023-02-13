Fans on Twitter weren't happy over a video of WWE Superstar Liv Morgan being swarmed by fans at an airport.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is one of the most popular female superstars in all of WWE. A few days ago, Rey Mysterio was also annoyed with fans who swarmed him at the airport to get autographs and sign their memorabilia. Now it seems that Morgan may have had to go through fans bothering her, as per a video on Twitter.

Despite how connected wrestlers are with fans nowadays, everyone has a breaking point. Liv Morgan almost reached hers recently. In the clip, Morgan is swarmed by several 'fans' who can be seen bothering her for autographs.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is visibly upset but ends up giving autographs to everyone with a smile on her face.

Fans on Twitter were enraged over the audacity of those who bothered her for autographs. Check out some of the most notable responses below:

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Y’all gotta stop bothering wrestlers and shoving stuff into their faces to sign when they’re at the airport or just minding their business. Y’all gotta stop bothering wrestlers and shoving stuff into their faces to sign when they’re at the airport or just minding their business. https://t.co/Sn45kN6Yb8

Marc Damon @MarcDamon9 @TheEnemiesPE3 Just leave them alone. People definitely need to re-learn what boundaries are. @TheEnemiesPE3 Just leave them alone. People definitely need to re-learn what boundaries are.

Phil ⚡️ @NotFromPhxlly @TheEnemiesPE3 Its it me or do she look hella annoyed @TheEnemiesPE3 Its it me or do she look hella annoyed

That Guy @TXCerealKiller @NotFromPhxlly @TheEnemiesPE3 Hell yeah she’s annoyed. A bunch of overweight neck beards living in their parents basement shoving multiple things in someone’s face when they’re I’m sure exhausted and tired. @NotFromPhxlly @TheEnemiesPE3 Hell yeah she’s annoyed. A bunch of overweight neck beards living in their parents basement shoving multiple things in someone’s face when they’re I’m sure exhausted and tired.

donnie @doncosimano @TheEnemiesPE3 Wwe is a multi billion dollar company . They should have security with these people especially at airports. @TheEnemiesPE3 Wwe is a multi billion dollar company . They should have security with these people especially at airports.

Luis | Logan @LuisIsLogan @TheEnemiesPE3 These aren’t fans, they’re just in the business of selling the signed stuff. They’re going to ruin it for actual fans. @TheEnemiesPE3 These aren’t fans, they’re just in the business of selling the signed stuff. They’re going to ruin it for actual fans.

Alan Fishman @Knicks4life2317 @TheEnemiesPE3 Damn thats the first time ive seen Liv in a bad mood. Just shows the airport is the worst place to ask for autographs @TheEnemiesPE3 Damn thats the first time ive seen Liv in a bad mood. Just shows the airport is the worst place to ask for autographs

melissa (fan account) @LIVSMUNECA if i was liv i would’ve left those men without an autograph to resell, but she’s legitimately so nice that she signed all of them if i was liv i would’ve left those men without an autograph to resell, but she’s legitimately so nice that she signed all of them 😭 https://t.co/hPwFzGa0m2

Michael Hayes @dembirds @LIVSMUNECA Liv is such a sweetheart, you hate to see her kindness taken advantage of by these vultures. Leave these people alone. If I run into an athlete or celebrity, if I say anything at all it's just to let them know I'm a fan and move it along. I've never even asked for a picture. @LIVSMUNECA Liv is such a sweetheart, you hate to see her kindness taken advantage of by these vultures. Leave these people alone. If I run into an athlete or celebrity, if I say anything at all it's just to let them know I'm a fan and move it along. I've never even asked for a picture.

Liv Morgan has always been grateful to her fans for their support

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has stated in multiple interviews in the past that she loves her fans and appreciates their support. During an interview with CBS Sports in late 2021, Liv Morgan talked about what the WWE Universe means to her and how grateful she was for whatever she has achieved.

"It’s been so awesome and something that has just happened really organically. Which is why I love it even more. I feel like I have such natural chemistry and relationship with the WWE Universe and to my fans. I don’t want to say it’s been surprising. I don’t go out there and expect anything. I never know what’s going to happen. I never know how people are going to react. To go out there and just have the support and to feel them and to see them and to hear them, it’s humbling. It’s really humbling and I’m very grateful for them. I don’t think I’d be in this position, right now, if it wasn’t for the fans." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Liv Morgan will be in action at Elimination Chamber 2023 when she participates in the namesake match against Asuka, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya for a shot at the RAW Women's Title at WrestleMania.

