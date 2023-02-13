Fans on Twitter weren't happy over a video of WWE Superstar Liv Morgan being swarmed by fans at an airport.
The former SmackDown Women's Champion is one of the most popular female superstars in all of WWE. A few days ago, Rey Mysterio was also annoyed with fans who swarmed him at the airport to get autographs and sign their memorabilia. Now it seems that Morgan may have had to go through fans bothering her, as per a video on Twitter.
Despite how connected wrestlers are with fans nowadays, everyone has a breaking point. Liv Morgan almost reached hers recently. In the clip, Morgan is swarmed by several 'fans' who can be seen bothering her for autographs.
The former SmackDown Women's Champion is visibly upset but ends up giving autographs to everyone with a smile on her face.
Fans on Twitter were enraged over the audacity of those who bothered her for autographs. Check out some of the most notable responses below:
Liv Morgan has always been grateful to her fans for their support
The former SmackDown Women's Champion has stated in multiple interviews in the past that she loves her fans and appreciates their support. During an interview with CBS Sports in late 2021, Liv Morgan talked about what the WWE Universe means to her and how grateful she was for whatever she has achieved.
"It’s been so awesome and something that has just happened really organically. Which is why I love it even more. I feel like I have such natural chemistry and relationship with the WWE Universe and to my fans. I don’t want to say it’s been surprising. I don’t go out there and expect anything. I never know what’s going to happen. I never know how people are going to react. To go out there and just have the support and to feel them and to see them and to hear them, it’s humbling. It’s really humbling and I’m very grateful for them. I don’t think I’d be in this position, right now, if it wasn’t for the fans." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]
Liv Morgan will be in action at Elimination Chamber 2023 when she participates in the namesake match against Asuka, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya for a shot at the RAW Women's Title at WrestleMania.
What do you think? Did the fans go over the line when they swarmed Liv Morgan for autographs? Let us know in the comments section below.