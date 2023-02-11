WWE Superstars have to travel a lot regularly to do what they have to do as a part of the company, and Rey Mysterio had to go through the same recently. Mysterio was traveling and was at an airport this week when he was approached by a group of "fans" for autographs.

A certain group of WWE fans often approach stars at airports for autographs on various WWE merchandise, which they end up selling later on eBay for a profit. While there has been pushback from certain stars who don't look at this kindly, it has not stopped certain groups from continuing to do the same.

Rey Mysterio found himself in this situation recently. In a video, Mysterio was confronted by fans who were all begging him for autographs when he was clearly traveling on his way to a WWE show.

"Hey listen, they don't let us do sh** like this anymore. I'm signing for you guys to make money. Let the fans come up and ask for an autograph.

One of the men told him that he was a fan and said he had been a huge fan, at which point Rey Mysterio agreed to sign one for the person. Another of the men giggled upon hearing this.

"I actually am a fan. I'm a huge fan man."

You can watch the video here:

Other than Rey Mysterio, Sasha Banks has also addressed WWE fans who wait at airports

Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone) has notably talked about the same issues in the past on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast.

She mentioned how it creeped her out that people camped out at airports waiting for stars to appear so they could get them to sign autographs. She went on to call it stalking.

“I grew up a wrestling fan, so I knew that I wanted to meet all my favorite wrestlers. But always in the back of my head I never thought in my life to be like, ‘Hey, they’re gonna fly in. Maybe I should wait at the airport for like 12 hours at a gate. Hey! They don’t want any sleep. Maybe I’ll go find their hotel they’re staying at and let me bother them.’ Like to me, that’s stalking."

Much like the case with Rey Mysterio, Sasha Banks talked about how fans approach her with a carry-on full of WWE merchandise to sign. Clearly, as can be seen in the video with Rey Mysterio, this is something that a lot of stars face.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Mysterio will participate in a Fatal Four Way match to determine the number one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

What do you think of WWE stars getting ambushed at airports for autographs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

