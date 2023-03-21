"Please just shut the f**k up" - Former WWE Superstar upset after former commentator takes a shot at Rhea Ripley for being harassed by fans

Rhea Ripley found herself in the middle of quite a frustrating situation at the airport. She was crowded and harassed by fans who wanted her to sign lots of merchandise, something that's become a problem in recent years. Now, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona has called out Mark Madden for criticizing The Nightmare for complaining.

Rhea Ripley sent out a warning after her unfortunate experience of getting stalked at the airport. She said that people needed to know that "no" meant exactly that.

"People need to respect that no means no! At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn't a personal photo of us anymore. Hate me, I don't care. Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day."

Mark Madden, who is a former WCW commentator, called out Rhea Ripley after Justin LaBar defended Ripley talking about being stalked by fans.

Matt Cardona had enough of the comments and took a shot at Madden by asking him to "shut up." You can see the tweet here.

"Mark... please just shut the f**k up."

WWE Superstars other than Rhea Ripley have faced issues from fans at airports

While Ripley is only the latest WWE Superstar who has found herself in a weird situation at the airport after being stalked by fans, this is by no means an isolated incident.

Fans have been approaching WWE Superstars at airports, having stalked their flight patterns enough to know when they will arrive and be there with merchandise for them to sign.

Rey Mysterio found himself in a similar situation a few months back. He was polite and tried to get out of the situation but was still crowded and filmed by fans.

"Hey listen, they don't let us do sh** like this anymore. I'm signing for you guys to make money. Let the fans come up and ask for an autograph."

Even the former Sasha Banks, Mercedes Mone in NJPW, has spoken about it in the past.

“I grew up a wrestling fan, so I knew that I wanted to meet all my favorite wrestlers. But always in the back of my head I never thought in my life to be like, ‘Hey, they’re gonna fly in. Maybe I should wait at the airport for like 12 hours at a gate. Hey! They don’t want any sleep. Maybe I’ll go find their hotel they’re staying at and let me bother them.’ Like to me, that’s stalking."

Another video of Liv Morgan visibly annoyed after fans swarmed her at an airport was also doing the rounds a few weeks ago.

It remains to be seen if this behavior of fans taking advantage of WWE Superstars will continue.

